Correctional officer resigns after alleged hit and run at protest

A Howard County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer resigned Sunday after an internal investigation relating to Saturday’s hit-and-run incident during peaceful protests in downtown Kokomo.

Saturday, as protests occurred around the country relating to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, a multitude of individuals turned out for a peaceful demonstration in Kokomo. Saturday evening, as demonstrators made their way across Washington Street toward Foster Park, videos posted online showed a silver pickup truck drive through the protesters.

In connection to that incident, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher confirmed Sunday that a correctional officer at the jail resigned from her position.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Due to a driving incident that occurred on Washington Street and Superior on May 30 around 5:30 p.m., an internal investigation was conducted by Howard County Sheriff’s Office,” said Asher via text message. “On Sunday, May 31, at 1 p.m., I had a correctional officer resign.”

That individual's name has not been released yet.

According to Kokomo Police Department Major Brian Seldon, the case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet. Seldon said a “couple” of individuals were struck by the vehicle, and they incurred minor injuries. None were life threatening.

Deza’Rae Bender, 24, of Kokomo, suffered an injury to her arm and hand. A 17-year-old female of Kokomo also reported that she was struck by the suspect vehicle. The juvenile female reported an injury to her knee as a result of this incident.

“We located the suspect vehicle and interviewed the driver,” said Seldon. “The information from that interview and evidence at the scene and video and witness statements, all of that will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.”