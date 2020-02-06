Coroner releases autopsy findings for Monday’s shooting

The Howard County Coroner has released the autopsy results for a 25-year-old Kokomo woman who was found deceased on Monday when officers responded to a shots fired call.
Howard County Coroner Steve Seele ruled Lashay Young-Beard’s death a homicide from a single gunshot wound.
Currently, Kokomo Police Department officers have arrested three individuals in relation to the overall investigation: Troy Lamar Wilson, Uriah M. Levy, and Steven B. Allen. Information on additional charges will be released as that information becomes available, according to a release from the department.
On Feb. 3, officers responded to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Young-Beard in the backyard with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
As the responding officers cleared the residence of 703 S. Courtland Ave., a 24-year-old male victim was located in the bathtub of the residence. The male victim, identity withheld at this time, was bound with duct tape on his mouth and binding his wrists and ankles. The male reported to investigators that he had been confined at that residence for 11 days. He reported that individuals known to him and Young-Beard had confined, battered, and burned him with hot water at that residence over a period of days.
On Feb. 5, at approximately 5:21 p.m., investigators located Wilson at 903 N. Armstrong St. Wilson was taken into custody without incident.
Today, Allen turned himself into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center. Also, Levy was arrested by KPD as a result of a tip from a citizen.
All three suspects have a $500,000 bond with no 10-percent bondsman or credit cards allowed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.