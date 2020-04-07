Coroner ordering temporary morgue to prep for COVID-19

As cases of COVID-19 mount and death totals creep up around the state, the Howard County Coroner’s Office is preparing for a potential need in additional morgue space.

Howard County Coroner Steve Seele said the county is in the process of procuring a temporary morgue to create additional capacity for holding human remains should the need arise for more space. With special holding procedures in place for COVID-19 deaths and a string of deaths unrelated to the virus straining local capacities, the coroner said his office felt the need to prepare.

“The reason we’re going ahead and doing it is to be one step ahead of the curve as several counties have done. Because at 2 o’clock in the morning I can’t flip a switch and say, ‘Get me a morgue here’ … we have to have it in place now,” said Seele.

The morgue currently utilized by the coroner’s office, which is in a shared facility with Community Howard Regional Health, has cooler space for two bodies. Recently, the county undertook efforts to increase capacity by constructing a new morgue in the Howard County Government Building downtown. However, that project is not yet completed. A string of events last week, which included a suicide, a vehicle fatality, a murder, and three overdose deaths, put a strain on the coroner’s office, said Seele. That, in tandem with special procedures for dealing with suspected COVID-19 deaths and the potential need for space due to increased COVID-19 victims, necessitated the move to garner more room, according to the coroner.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the coroner has had to adopt specialized procedures at the behest of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dealing with COVID-19 deaths. According to Seele, these include additional protections while handling the remains of suspected COVID-19 victims, such as using more protective gear while working with these remains and treating bodies suspected to be contaminated with COVID-19 with a chemical that kills the virus. Additionally, his office must conduct post-mortem testing for suspected cases.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Thus far, Seele said his office has had to deal with four cases of suspected COVID-19 deaths. Two, after testing, were potential cases, but tests came back negative for the virus. One was a confirmed case before death. Results were pending on another and, as of press time Friday, Howard County had two confirmed deaths from the virus.

Regardless, he said precautions must be taken with any suspected case. But, while waiting for test results to come back, his office must hold remains until the results are received. This puts additional strain on the existing morgue, as well as local funeral homes that, in the past, have allowed for the storage of bodies when capacity issues were experienced. Social distancing restrictions have caused some funeral homes to hold bodies for extended periods as families wait for the ability to have proper funeral services. This limits the coroner’s ability to rely on funeral home space for bodies.

“We’re making arrangements as we speak for a temporary morgue holding, especially if we get into these situations where we have to hold the remains for a while,” said Seele. “Obviously, I’m limited on space already. The funeral homes will be pushed to the max already. If there’s a way we can release to the funeral homes immediately we will.”

As to where the temporary morgue will be located, Seele said that’s yet to be determined as officials zero in on a few potential locations.

Seele said his office will lease the temporary morgue for two months at a cost of $5,800. He anticipated it would be capable of holding between eight and 10 bodies.

“It’s an expense, but I hope we don’t have to use it,” said Seele. “But we better do it. I just looked at the numbers … This is going to ramp up pretty quickly on us.”