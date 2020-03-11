Coronavirus hits Howard County

According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been located in Howard County.
Today, the ISDH issued a press release indicating the number of presumptive positive cases in Indiana has climbed to 10. Among those is an individual in Howard County. No additional information concerning the local individual or how they contracted the virus was released by the ISDH.
The Howard County Health Department is working with the ISDH and local medical community to identify any close contacts of the patient who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance, according to a release. At this time, the risk to the public is believed to be low.
“We appreciate and applaud the precautionary measures of the Howard County Health Department and both hospitals as we address this recent development," said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. "The City of Kokomo looks forward to working directly with each of these groups and the Howard County government to collectively mitigate the possible spread of the virus.”
County Health Officer Dr. Don Zent said the health department is working in conjunction with local and state partners and is "fully engaged" and "actively working to protect the health of the public.”
The first Hoosier case appeared on March 6. The COVID-19 virus, or new coronavirus, is a respiratory virus first identified in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province and continues to infect people in China and around the world. The second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus occurred on March 8.
According to the ISDH, the state agency is “working with federal and local partners to respond to this evolving public health situation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the risk of infection in the United States is low, as the virus has had limited person-to-person spread in the United States at this time. The CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that animals or animal products imported from China pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.”
Information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that older adults and people who have “severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for development more serious complications from COVID-19.”
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus. The best way to prevent the illness, according to the CDC, is to “avoid being exposed to the virus.” It is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person contact, especially between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or can possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
To help minimize the spread of the virus, the CDC encouraged people to clean their hands often, avoid close contact, stay home if one is sick, and covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.