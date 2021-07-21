Coordinated Assistance Ministries moves to bigger building

After working from tight quarters for the last 28 years, Coordinated Assistance Ministries (C.A.M.) now has a bigger space from which to serve its clients.

C.A.M. celebrated the move to its new building at 625 N. Union St. last Monday with the inaugural Founder’s Day. A crowd of clients, government officials, and other supporters came out in droves to visit the new space.

The new building will provide much-needed office and social space for clients, workers, and volunteers, according to C.A.M. Executive Director Dennine Smith. To expand the organization’s mission and services, more space was needed to accommodate staff, she said.

At 7,560 square feet, the new building is more than double the square footage of the previous building on Market Street, Smith said, which sits at 2,848 square feet. The move is part of a trade with building owner Charlie Reed of Reed Contracting, with C.A.M. still looking to make up money gaps in the exchange from community support and capital campaigns still in the works. The previous building will no longer belong to C.A.M.

The residents in the previous space, as part of C.A.M.’s Bill Hudson Project, which allows men to pay for residence at a discounted rate, will be relocated once the deal is finalized to move into the new building, Smith said. There are 12 who currently live in the Bill Hudson Project and will be transitioning in the coming months. Smith hopes to have a final date for relocation by August and will get word from the Kokomo Fire Department on occupancy limitations.

The previous headquarters at 210 N. Market St. lacked storage and had no real extra space for C.A.M.’s clients to socialize or participate in group meetings, she said.

“It really gives our clients an opportunity to socialize and have some space together,” Smith said. “And we also having some training space, and that’s something that we really want to tap into because we have it now.”

More space was necessary for the more than 100 daily drop-in clients who visit to pick up free water, food, or other supplies that are occasionally donated to C.A.M., she said. That number is a ballpark figure and fluctuates with factors like weather and other special events. C.A.M. has served more than 1,500 clients since its inception in 1993.

Executive Supervisor Kathy Esslinger said she knew C.A.M. needed the new building when she walked into it, as if God was sending her a message. It wouldn’t be the first time, she said, as she recalled the organization needing a new van, praying about it, and then C.A.M. being gifted with exactly that the next week.

While the community came out to support C.A.M.’s move, they also came out to give love to C.A.M. Founder Rev. Ruth Lawson on her birthday. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore proclaimed July 12 as C.A.M. Founder’s Day in Kokomo and praised Lawson’s dedication to the homeless in the community.

“As founder of C.A.M., Ruth has left a legacy of caring, compassion, and service to those most at need in our community during the most difficult times of their lives,” said Moore. “Today, C.A.M. continues to play a vital role in our community, serving dozens of clients each day and providing much-needed services thanks to Rev. Lawson’s efforts and hard work these past 28 years.”

As Lawson reflected on her journey and years of service, she spoke about how much C.A.M. has grown since it was a nugget of an idea in the ‘90s.

“C.A.M. began 28 years ago with a $1,000 gift from a volunteer and a logo that was drawn by a client. C.A.M. clients gave us direction and worked alongside so many C.A.M. volunteers who help to found C.A.M. Only with God’s leadership and blessing has C.A.M. continued throughout all the years to give food, to give water, to take in the stranger, to give clothes, to care and visit for the sick, to care and visit for those in jail,” Lawson said. “And we do it with the love of God and for the love of the individual.”

Smith said the organization is embarking on a capital campaign to raise money for the new building beginning on Aug. 1. New merchandise will be available soon, with two items — a T-shirt and a coffee mug or two of the same items — available for $30.

More information about the organization’s mission, services, history, and other events can be found on C.A.M.’s social media pages or at camhope.org.