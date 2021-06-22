Construction season well underway

As winter has concluded, Indiana’s second season is making headway in Kokomo: construction season.

Road closures, orange barrels, and slowed traffic seem to be the recurring motif, as both the city of Kokomo and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) continue to move forward with various projects. For the city, infrastructure improvements on various roadways are underway, and for NIPSCO, utility upgrades around Kokomo are ongoing.

According to Jon Pyke, the city’s director of engineering, sidewalks recently were completed on Mulberry Street from Apperson Way to Purdum Street. Sidewalk installations in the area of Indiana University Kokomo, on LaFountain Street, Boulevard Road, and Lincoln Road also were underway.

According to Pyke, the IUK sidewalk project was permitted to start after the university’s commencement on May 11 with the hope that it will be completed before classes resume in August.

“I don’t know that they’ll get everything done, but if we’re still working way on the south end, because we’re going all the way to the point at LaFountain and Washington — we’re putting sidewalks all the way down there — that shouldn’t affect college traffic that much,” said Pyke. “So if they’re still working on that in August, I’m OK with that. But everything north of Lincoln will be done by Aug. 16 I think.”

Likewise, the city just recently bid out work on Park Avenue, which will be a total reconstruction from the road to sidewalks from Washington Street to McCann Street.

Pyke also cited the soon-to-come reconstruction on Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to S.R. 931. The reconstruction will include massive upgrades along the roadway, from new traffic signals and American Disability Act-compliant curb ramps and sidewalks to further work to protect pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Then, coming in the next few years, are extensions to the city’s Cloverleaf Trail and a completely new trail along Center Road, as detailed in Mayor Tyler Moore’s new “Safe, Stable, and Healthy” initiative.

The expansion for the Cloverleaf will run from Markland Avenue to Dixon Road and will include rehabilitation work of a bridge that will cross Wildcat Creek.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Center Road trail will connect S.R. 931 to Dixon Road along Center Road.

Though it is still June, Pyke said construction season has “crossed the hurdle” at this point.

“We’re on a downward trend … once you get mid-June into July, you’re looking at, ‘Hey do we need to start this?’ Because there’s really no hope of getting it done before winter hits, and you have to shut everything down where everything’s torn up. I’d like to avoid that.”

As city-planned projects continue, so too do projects from NIPSCO.

According to NIPSCO Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager Karen McLean, NIPSCO commenced an estimated $177 million investment into gas infrastructure in 2019. The project includes upgrades to and the installation of 77 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines, as well as upgrades to nearly 7,000 gas meters and service lines, and enhancements to 38 natural gas regulator stations in the City of Firsts.

Currently, NIPSCO crews are working in the northwest area of Kokomo between Washington Street and Korby Street and from Spraker Street to Superior Street.

Work in the area is expected to last until the end of the year.

McLean added that detours and appropriate signage will be posted well ahead of time as road closures and projects continue to mount.

"The safety of our customers and our communities is our number-one priority. We are always leveraging new tools and technology to modernize and enhance the safe operation of our natural gas systems. The work we are doing is adding additional levels of safety protection to our systems,” McLean said.