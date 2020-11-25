Community leaders sound off on what they're thankful for

Karen Wolfe director Kokomo Humane Society

“This year I am grateful for so many things, but what immediately comes to mind is how thankful I am for our amazing staff and core volunteers. The pandemic has presented lots of new challenges, but they have risen to all of them and continued to offer the best care to all of the animals at the shelter.”

Dennine Smith, executive director of CAM

“I am thankful for supportive and loving family and friends, my awesome church family, and the blessing of leading an organization that helps people manage and overcome tough challenges every day.”

Mayor Tyler Moore

“I'm thankful for the way the citizens of Kokomo have worked together this year to support each other, personally and professionally, as we navigated the COVID pandemic together. It continues to prove that we are KokomoStronger heading into 2021!”

Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IUK chancellor

“Our goal at IU Kokomo is to help our 3,200 students realize their dream of a college degree, and we couldn’t do it without community support. We are so grateful to the many donors, including the city and county governments, for their financial support of our new Student Activities and Events Center. I want to give a special thank you to the mayor and his team for helping us secure a safe crosswalk signal on Washington Street. This community has embraced our campus which has allowed us to grow and thrive. Thank you!”

Jennifer Jack, Howard County GOP Chair

“As we finalized our second child's adoption this year, my thanksgiving goes out to the unsung heroes in our community: DCS, CASA, and the juvenile court system. Thank you for giving a voice to the most vulnerable in our community. You are appreciated.”

Greg Aaron, President of the Community Foundation of Howard County

“I’m thankful that so many Howard County residents support our local charitable organizations that are providing much needed programs and services. It is energizing to live in a community that has so many caring people.”

Jamey Henderson, executive director of Samaritan Caregivers

“What am I thankful for? Relationships that make a difference. Despite the pandemic, seniors served by Samaritan Caregivers know that someone cares about them. Cares enough to deliver groceries. Cares enough to call and ask ‘How are you?’ Cares enough to send a card that says ‘Thinking about you!’ To our volunteers, donors, and community partners, thank you for caring about seniors. ‘Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving,’ W.T. Purkiser. We will get through this together. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Jamie Bolser, Howard County Council Member District 2

“I am thankful and blessed with a large blended family where lots of love and laughter exists. I have a sign in my home that says, ‘Some people call it chaos; we call it family.’ With that said, I am thankful for the daily chaos; it is where my memories are made.”

Brianne Boles, CEO and president of Bona Vista Programs

“Amidst the challenges of this year, I am thankful for many things: the dedication of our employees, the support of our donors and this community, and the love of the adults and children we serve.”

Bart Smith, Hunger Skateparks co-owner, one of the Foster Park skate park builders

“I’m thankful for my mom, my family, my crew, art, skate parks, and an active lifestyle. Also thankful that Trump isn’t going to be the leader of the free world anymore. He was taking us down the wrong road.”

Dr. Jeff Hauswald, Superintendent, Kokomo School Corporation

“I am thankful for the students, teachers, parents, and community members who have worked together to sustain our educational classes and opportunities at Kokomo School Corporation during this challenging pandemic. Also, I am pleased and thankful for the important role education is playing today in creating tomorrow’s doctors, nurses, medical researchers, and our other health-care professionals. I am confident we will be in good hands.”

Dean McCurdy, Ivy Tech chancellor

“I am thankful that I live in a caring community where people actively find ways to support each other. This year has been especially difficult for families, businesses, schools, and community organizations, but through education and engagement, we are finding a way forward.”

Bob Stephenson, executive director of Literacy Coalition

“I am so thankful for my mother who is 99 years old. We are going to spend our 73rd Thanksgiving together, and that is such a blessing for me”

Jason Snyder, principal of Wallace Elementary School

“I am thankful for the inspiration of my wife and family and the indomitable spirit of the staff, students, and families at Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts; they daily renew my faith that dedication and kindness win.”

John Meeks, commander of VFW Post 1152

“With a total shutdown, restrictions, and the way we must now do business, shop, and even socialize has truly affected everyone. Our VFW Post was only a couple weeks away from closing our doors for good. Also, with the cancelations of many of my fund-raising events, my passion and job of supporting our military working dogs came to a halt. But in both cases, it was the kindness and generosity of local businesses, our Post members, and many citizens of Howard County that allowed us to survive and keep our doors open. So, yes, I am truly thankful and grateful that even in very trying times, the goodness of people can be felt and seen.”

Kara Kitts-McKibben, city councilwoman at-Large

“I am thankful for my good health, a loving family, great friends, co-workers, and clientele. I am also thankful for the upcoming crypto currency bull run. Have a happy Thanksgiving Kokomo!”

Tracy Martino, director of Family Service Association of Howard County, Inc.

“I am thankful for my faith, health, family, friends, and the inspiring individuals that I work with every day. I am also thankful for the individuals, community groups, and businesses that gave their time, talent, and resources to support the mission of Family Service Association of Howard County in helping families in crisis in our community. This has been a tough year, but it has also been a year full of blessings. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!”

Joe Martino, Kokomo Perspective outdoor columnist

“I am thankful for my family, health, and to God. Because of their grace and support, I have been able to chase my dreams and find success in my endeavors. I am also thankful for my clients and colleagues at The Wyman Group! Their trust and support have enabled me to reach yet another dream of mine in real estate. And, as you might guess, I am very thankful to Mother Nature and the landowners that allow me on their properties to chase the critters that I love so much, as well as the Kokomo Perspective for giving me a local outlet to share some of these experiences.”

Angie Ciski, director of Jackson Street Commons & Veterans’ Programs

“First and foremost, I am thankful to God for all the blessings in my life, including my family, friends, and church family. Also, I am thankful that I work for an amazing organization like Family Service Association where I work get to work with veterans in our community at Jackson Street Commons and see time and again how our community supports our veterans and so many others.”

Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission

"The Kokomo Rescue Mission is so thankful for a community that cares. We are so thankful for a community that shares. We are so thankful for a community that has compassion for not only the homeless but also the hungry and hurting in our community. Your kindness makes a difference!"