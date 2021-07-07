Community Howard to hold a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic before the July 9 Kokomo Jackrabbits game

Community Howard Regional Health will hold a free, walk-up Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Friday, July 9, prior to the Kokomo Jackrabbits game.
The clinic will operate outside the front gate of the stadium at 400 S. Union Street in Kokomo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.
In partnership with the Kokomo Jackrabbits, all those who receive a vaccine at the Community Howard CareMobile clinic will be given a free backyard ticket to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game.
Participants must be age 18 or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must have a valid ID.
For more information about Community’s vaccination efforts, please visit eCommunity.com.