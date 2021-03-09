Community Howard Regional Health Foundation donates ambulance to hospital

Community Howard Regional Health now has a new ambulance that will strengthen the hospital’s Emergency Medical Services program and its ability to provide emergency care in the community.

The 2021 Ford F550 was purchased by the Community Howard Regional Health Foundation and donated to the hospital in special recognition of the hospital’s 60th anniversary. The truck, which was purchased late last year, was delivered to the hospital in recent days and is now in service.

“The Community Howard Regional Health Foundation plays a critical role in the hospital’s mission to provide exceptional care to the local community,” said Joe Hooper, President of Community Howard Regional Health. “The addition of this ambulance enhances our capabilities to provide advanced emergency services in Kokomo and the surrounding areas. I want to thank the Foundation for making this significant investment in the safety of the families we serve.”

Community Howard operates three ambulances, responding to an average of 584 calls for service each month in 2020.

“The foundation has been able to support the hospital, its patients and employees for the past 60 years thanks to the generous support of the community,” said foundation board president Catherine Kuenzli. “We are pleased to have been able to donate more than $450,000 in equipment in 2020, which, in addition to this ambulance, includes a number of other items that will have lasting impacts on the health and wellbeing of this community.”

Among other things, items donated by the Foundation in 2020 include technology to expand access to behavioral health services and monitoring equipment that will expand the hospital’s future surge capacity.

