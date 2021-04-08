Community Howard receives Level II Neonatal Care certification

Community Howard Regional Health recently received Level II certification for both obstetrics and neonatal care by the Indiana Department of Health.
The Level II Obstetric and Level II Neonatal Care certifications indicate the ability to provide care for certain high-risk mothers as well as deliver specialized care to infants.
“This certification is a testament to our desire to provide a high level of care across many specialties right here in Kokomo,” said Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health. “Our maternal and child health team have worked hard to make sure we have the training, experience, and resources needed to care for both mother and baby if certain complications arise.”
Community Howard’s Level II NICU consists of six beds, including one private isolation room. A trained pediatrician is available 24-hours-a-day and a pediatric hospitalist rounds on all infants daily. The NICU also has access to neonatologists from Riley Hospital for Children, as well as consultations with lactation consultants and occupational, physical, and speech therapists.