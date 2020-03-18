Community Howard primary care offices consolidated; patients directed to virtual care

In an effort to reduce exposure to COVID-19 in waiting rooms and sites of care, Community Health Network is temporarily consolidating its primary care services.
All but 14 primary care offices will be temporarily unavailable to in-person visits. Those services will instead be delivered virtually.
Patients who have a scheduled primary care appointment will be notified by their doctor about a telehealth appointment.
Those who do not have an appointment but are seeking care can still call the primary care office directly or schedule a virtual visit with another highly skilled provider.
Reducing the number of people in waiting rooms and facilities will help protect patients against potential exposure.
For all Community Health Network COVID-19 updates and FAQ’s please visit ecommunity.com/covid19.