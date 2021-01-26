Community Health Network starts police department

Community Health Network is marking a new era in security with the mobilization of its own police force.

On Jan. 12, 60 officers with full arresting powers were sworn in virtually across the state, 10 of whom will work fulltime at Community Howard Regional Health. Community Health Network Police Department Chief John Jester said that there was a need for such a force for hospitals around the state. For Community Howard, that means not taking away resources from the Kokomo Police Department.

“Each one of our hospitals is really like a city within a city,” Jester said. “The Howard hospital, obviously it’s a little bit smaller, but if you look at the number of people that walk through that hospital a day, it’s a large amount of people. And this gives us the ability to provide better security, better protection for those people. It gives us the ability to enforce laws should we need to. If we have a caregiver that gets physically assaulted by a visitor or patient or just somebody off the street, our guys can make that arrest should they need to, and we don’t have to rely on or tie up the resources from KPD.”

The move follows a state law that was passed in 2013, allowing hospitals to create their own in-house police departments.

To become certified, trainees attend pre-basic training through Community Health Network. The police program through Community Health Network will give officers a “sense of identity,” Jester said, while on duty at any property owned or leased by Community Health Network. Following, the officers train further at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Plainfield.

Within a year, the 60 officers who were sworn in will attend the ILEA for eight weeks for intensive training, which includes criminal law, traffic law, accident investigations, driving training, firearm training, and more.

Ray Collins, a Kokomo resident and Kokomo Common Councilman, was one of the 10 officers who will staff Community Howard Regional Health. Collins first attended training at a Community Health Network facility in Fishers where he attended a 40-hour pre-basic training class, which included lectures and hands-on training.

For the past five years, Collins has worked as a security officer at Community Howard Regional Health. When he was given the opportunity to be promoted to an officer, he didn’t hesitate.

“Community Health Network is not just patients first, but rather it is people first,” Collins said. “As part of providing quality care to the community, our organization places safety as a top priority to all who enter: patients, visitors, and employees, looking out for one another as any family would.”

Collins said that police work in a hospital is different than on the street, as interaction with caregivers and patients is a priority.

The goal is to have two officers on duty 24/7 year-round, which will allow one officer to be on the main property and another to patrol off-site locations as needed.

While officers have the power to arrest individuals, Jester said making arrests was a last resort.

“We are very much a very customer-service oriented police agency,” Jester said. “I don’t need those police officers that want to come out and arrest everybody. That’s not what we’re here for. I want the ability to arrest someone if I have no other options possible, but that is not our first goal.”