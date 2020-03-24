Community Health Network seeking in-kind donations of PPE

As efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue and with critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), caregivers at Community Health Network’s sites of care are seeking in-kind donations of manufactured PPE items including gloves, gowns, aprons, masks, respirators, face shields, wipes and other antibacterial products. Such items will help in ensuring safety to caregivers working on the front lines, along with their patients.
In response to this need, Community Health Network has developed a consumer-friendly donation website and drop-off locations to make it easier for companies, individuals, and groups to donate PPE items.
The PPE donation team overseeing the process also is accepting handmade PPE including masks, gloves, aprons, and gowns. At this time, no food donations are being accepted. The recommended pattern and material requirements, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, are available online at eCommunity.com/givePPE.
Businesses or individuals wishing to donate in-kind PPE are encouraged to call 317-355-5599 or to email givePPE@eCommunity.com. A member of the Network’s PPE donation team will follow up with donors to provide logistical details. All in-kind donations will be recognized by the Community Health Network Foundation in accordance with the United States Internal Revenue Service charitable giving guidelines.
“The gracious outpouring from the public to donate or manufacture PPE is truly heartfelt,” said Community Health Network Vice President of Business Development Wendy Horn. “During critical times, it’s reassuring to know we have partners in the community who are willing to help in supporting our mission of putting patients first. To ensure our patients get the best care and our caregivers are fully protected, more must be done.”
Anyone with concerns or questions about symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 should call Community’s triage resource center at 317-621-5500. In Anderson, call 765-298-4240. In Kokomo, call 765-776-3990.