The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application now is available through the Community Foundation of Howard County.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and two scholarships in Howard County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and locally in Howard County through the Community Foundation of Howard County, is open to all Indiana residents who:

• graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2022 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2022;

• intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and

• meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit www.cfhoward.org for complete information regarding application criteria.

Online applications are available at www.cfhoward.org and must be completed and submitted by Sept. 3 to be considered.

Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: academic achievement, activities in and out of school, potential for success, financial need, first generation college student (preference given) and interview. Finalists will be nominated by the Community Foundation of Howard County and their names will be submitted to ICI for final selection of the recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.

Lilly Endowment created LECSP for the 1997-1998 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $424 million. Nearly 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.

“The Community Foundation of Howard County has been pleased to offer the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since its beginning,” said Greg Aaron, president of the Community Foundation of Howard County. “This is a wonderful scholarship opportunity for students.”