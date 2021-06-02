Community First Bank to host free shred day

Community First Bank of Indiana is hosting a free shred day open to the community on Thursday, June 17, at the Hoffer Street branch (1308 E. Hoffer St.).
All are welcome to drive through the branch parking lot between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to drop off boxes of documents to be securely shredded with PROSHRED® Security. To ensure proper social distancing, bank staff and Bridges Outreach volunteers will remove the documents for shredding from the vehicle. There is a limit of five boxes to be shredded per vehicle, and the event will end once the shred truck is full.
All documents will be shredded on-site and 100 percent of the material is recycled and eventually made into other paper products. Over time, unused documents like medical records, credit card statements, and bills can build up in a home or office and pose a security threat. Ensuring that all of these items are properly disposed of by using document shredding can prevent this personal information from falling into the wrong hands.
Community First Bank’s free shred days are a part of the bank’s commitment to supporting its communities. Donations will be welcome to support Bridges Outreach, which exists to bridge churches, schools, and communities through programming that feeds, tutors and mentors at-risk youth. Find the event details at CFBindiana.com/shred.