Community First Bank of welcomes Jarvis, Pettit

Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, announced the hiring of Wendy Jarvis and Ryan Pettit on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Wendy Jarvis was hired as assistant vice president, commercial loan documentation supervisor based in Kokomo. Pettit joined the Community First Bank team in March 2021 and has been in the

banking industry for over 25 years.

Jarvis started her banking career in 1996, with experience in commercial/ag loan documentation, loan operations, branch management, call center support and other various branch retail positions.

She takes pride in building strong relationships with her team members and helping them succeed in their careers while providing excellent service to staff and the customers within the community.

Jarvis and her husband grew up in Kokomo and, upon the end of her husband’s term in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, they returned to Howard County to be near their extended families. She and her husband enjoy spending as much of their free time as possible with their son, daughter and two granddaughters.

Ryan Pettit was hired as assistant vice president, branch manager for the Junction Crossing

Banking Center in Westfield. Pettit has served the Kokomo community in banking and lending for the last 17 years and looks forward to being a part of the team at a Kokomo-based local bank.

He attended Purdue University where he studied elementary education and business management. Pettit takes pride in building lasting relationships with his clients and working with them personally to achieve their unique financial goals. He also serves his community, and has volunteered his time with the United Way, Advantage Housing and Habitat for Humanity organizations. Outside of the office he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.

Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, where it currently has three

branches, two branches in Westfield, and a branch and loan production office in Noblesville.

CFB is also opening its newest branch at 93rd and Meridian streets in Indianapolis in the coming months.

Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com.