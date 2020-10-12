Community First Bank named a Five Star Member

First Bank of Indiana (CFB) has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on Oct. 7 by Rod Lasley, IBA executive vice president operations & member services, in recognition of CFB’s Association involvement throughout 2019. The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of Community First Bank and as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. “Our Association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com.