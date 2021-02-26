Community First Bank named a 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana

Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB) was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for the seventh year in a row.
This 16th annual program was created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the participating employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures. The list is made up of 125 companies.
“We are thankful to be able to use the Best Places to Work evaluation process to stay connected with how to create the finest work environment for our employees because we truly value them. Even through a challenging year, due to a pandemic, our employees still showed up. Our staff showed resilience and togetherness,” said Carlonda Davis, human resources manager.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places toWork in Indiana, evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy,systems, demographics, and responses to an employee survey to measure the employee experience.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings. The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 6.
“We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it’s great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve,” said Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions.”