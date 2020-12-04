Community First Bank hires Jeff Nelson as commercial lender

Community First Bank of Indiana announced the hiring of Jeff Nelson as vice president, commercial lender.
Nelson has been engaged in commercial banking for over 40 years in the central Indiana area. Most recently he was the market president for another financial institution and has served the Kokomo community for the last 16 years.
Nelson has been involved on various boards and clubs in Kokomo, and he currently serves on the City of Kokomo Revolving Loan Fund board and the Greater Kokomo Economic Alliance Council. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.