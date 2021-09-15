Community antes up $3M to Ivy Tech campaign

They gave for different reasons.

Some gave to honor loved ones. Some gave because they were faculty and their commitment to students demanded their assistance. Some gave because they were alumni. Some gave for the community.

They are local citizens, leaders, organizations, businesses, Ivy Tech faculty and staff.

Together, they raised $3,314,693.

It’s one thing to go to an out of town campus like IUPUI and never know whom the Cavanaugh was in Cavanaugh Hall. It’s different, however, when your college is filled with the very people who helped Kokomo thrive. The very people who are preparing to hand over the keys to the city to the students they know will lead in the future.

There’s Hingst Hall, the Thomas Student Commons, the Dr. David Sturgeon Dental Chair, the Elizabeth Padgett Huddle Room, the Jeff Stout Paramedic Science Classroom and Laboratory and so many other areas.

Every inch of the transformed Ivy Tech Kokomo campus is embedded with the city’s history.

The #THETIMEISNOW capital campaign quietly began in January 2018 and then went into full gear that August after the groundbreaking ceremony. There was an interruption, of course, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and focus shifted to helping the students. But things got back on track and the mission was successfully completed.

“We've had a wonderful campaign cabinet of volunteers and community leaders that have helped us through the last few years,” said Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo’s service area.

One such volunteer was Karen McLean, public affairs manager for NIPSCO, who chaired the capital campaign committee.

“I think of [the word passion] whenever I talk about Ivy Tech and the campaign,” said McLean. “It’s why I’m part of the campaign. I have great passion for Ivy Tech because of my background. I came to Ivy Tech as a returning adult student and my life changed. My Ivy Tech associate degree became the foundation for the many opportunities and great career that have followed. Ivy Tech has been a huge part of my life, and I’m excited to be part of its continuing growth and development.”

The Ivy Tech faculty and staff were particularly generous in giving, knowing the end result would help them prepare students for future careers in ways never before possible. One hundred twenty faculty and staff donated more than $200,000 to the campaign.

“In most campaigns, you start with the people that are closest to you,” said Karickhoff. “And who are the people that knew we needed this facility the most? Our faculty and staff. And they have been so generous and they're so excited.”

Karickhoff never doubted the Kokomo community would come together and support the project. She had seen what the city can do when called to action many times before. But it wasn’t just Howard County who stepped up. Donations came from Tipton, Cass, Fulton and Miami counties as well.

“We live in a generous community, and when community members can see the need, they rise to the occasion,” said Karickhoff.