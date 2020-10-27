Communications workers prove resilient in pandemic year

A common theme among unions this season was workers simply looking to get through the year, and that was no different for members of Communications Workers of America Local 4900.

For Tony Boles, vice president of the union in the Kokomo area, he’s had to be extra careful, and this year has been extra tough on his health in particular. He explained how he’s managed his day-to-day job in this new normal.

“Well, I’ll be honest. Until May I was off. I had five different surgeries,” Boles said. “So when I’ve come back, I’m just getting myself acclimated. On our wireline side, which is our outside technicians, a lot of that is we have to go in every day and do an all-clear by answering questions on COVID. Then we have to get a pass to come in.”

He said the same was true about the mobility side of the union; it’s a lot of asking questions and gathering information so everyone is safe.

The company now does an investigation when a worker is sent home for COVID-19. When the worker returns, the company asks questions to determine whether the worker knew he or she had the virus before they came in that morning in an effort to contract trace and/or take the measures needed to ensure safety for the rest of the workers.

In other words, it’s a lot of questioning, investigating, and clearances. For Boles, he’s been doing a lot of consultation work amid retail store closures, such as AT&T stores, across the state.

“Right now a lot of my job is working with these retail folks, trying to make sure they have the answers they need to make the right decisions for themselves when their stores close,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Because of his situation, Boles said he’s demonstrating an even greater abundance of caution in his life, and from a union standpoint, he said the workers generally have been on board with mask mandates and keeping socially distanced the best they can.

Long-term, he expects a lot of work-from-home jobs will continue to be popular after the pandemic. Whether it’s a call center work-from-home job or other virtual job, he expects those to be a continued trend in the future.

Though this type of job may be safer, Boles said it’s not necessarily convenient for the union.

For me, I've got "For me, I've got 1,000 members in my division, and they call me boss. But I tell them they're the boss. That's the kind of approach our union takes."

“From a union standpoint, it’s a pain, to be honest with you,” Boles said. “When these folks work from home, a lot of them are young members, and we try to educate them. But no matter how much we educate them, they sometimes become intimidated by management, and they forget to call us. I think the union will be spending time trying to figure out where our members are when they start doing work from home stuff.”

Boles represents 1,000 members in his division. It’s crucial to try to get the members as engaged as possible, he said, because they are the meat and bones of the union. Boles plans to retire in a few months but said, on his time, he still plans to organize about 500 members thereafter.

A lot is hanging in the balance, he said. As companies continue to lay off workers, the union is in talks about how to restructure and operate based on what they have. It will take a collaborative effort, and Boles said he thinks local 4900 has done well in keeping costs low in how they operate.

“For me, I’ve got 1,000 members in my division, and they call me boss. But I tell them they’re the boss. That’s the kind of approach our union takes. Our members are important to us, and we try to keep our members engaged because they are the union,” Boles said. “I do believe that 4900 will pull through this, but as they keep attacking unions, who knows what’s ahead of us.”