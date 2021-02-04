Common council drafting fireworks ordinance

The Kokomo Common Council is looking to address a contested topic that has grown into a hot-button issue as of late: a fireworks ordinance.

According to Common Council President Matt Grecu, the council currently is drafting a fireworks ordinance. The draft comes after multiple meetings in which Kokomo residents have voiced a need for such an ordinance that would restrict the dates and times in which fireworks can be used. The council initially put a pin in the idea, with many on the council questioning how such an ordinance will be enforced.

However, Grecu said that he has had more people reach out to him regarding a fireworks ordinance “than probably anything” in the year that he’s served.

“So we took another look at it,” Grecu said. “Russiaville and Greentown have fireworks ordinances, so what we’ve been looking at is putting in just a simple ordinance that really just follows the state statute, and that’s something that’s still in review. It’s not anything that’s on the agenda yet.”

Grecu said the council still is working on the proposed ordinance. He welcomed citizens to share their thoughts at the next council meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Councilman Jason Acord said the ordinance draft is “pretty standard” and similar to other communities’ ordinance, such as the one in Indianapolis.

“I think it’s a broad … let’s just say it this way; it will not go far enough for some people, and it will overstretch for some people. So it’s down the middle,” Acord said.

Currently, Indiana law allows fireworks to be set off year-round.