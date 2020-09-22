Common Council denies more than $1 million increase to fire department budget

Despite campaign promises to bolster public safety, the Kokomo Common Council denied a request to add more than $1 million to the fire department budget.

Last month, the fire department requested its 2021 budget to be increased to $11,417,477 from the 2020 budget of $10,173,922, an increase of $1,060,974. However, upon the first reading, the council approved much less: $10,356,503, an increase of only $182,581. Also, the fire department requested seven new firefighters, though the council allocated three for 2021.

This came as a blow to the fire department, which, according to KFD Chief Chris Frazier, did not help as incoming retirements are scheduled over the next few years.

“We’re budgeted to add three more people,” Frazier said. “What that does, it’s an additional manpower, but it won’t increase our day-to-day manpower. This is more a relief to some of our overtime costs. It will also help us increase our aging department with younger firefighters, which is a pretty large need for us. We really need to start hiring younger firefighters to anticipate the volume of retirees in the near future.”

As part of the request, the fire department requested $900,000 in overtime costs, a jump from the 2020 allocation of $170,000. The large increase was denied, and instead overtime allocations for 2021 were approved at $200,000.

Although the fire department didn’t get what it asked for, Frazier said that the intention to increase staffing in the fire department is still a priority, as well as reviving Rescue Station 2, located at 508 E. Center Road, which was cut by three firefighters and a rescue truck.

“Our intention is to work to get that back in the next few years,” Frazier said. “It’s a small-step process. We have to be able to work through it. The intent is to get that back, but over the years, we have decreased staffing in the fire department but increased our coverage area through annexation. And so the idea is to get back to proper staffing of the fire department that we had pre-attrition.”

Conflict of interest

The budget was moved to a second hearing by a 6-3 vote on Aug. 24.

Among those voting against the allocated budget was Councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben, who was a vocal advocate for bolstering public safety during her campaign.

Kitts-McKibben, the wife of a KFD firefighter, voted no, she said, in the hopes to “iron out” the budget.

“What it comes down to is figuring out priorities as a city, as an administration, and as a council,” Kitts-McKibben said. “No one expected a pandemic to happen within the first year of our administration, so now we’re kind of thinking, ‘OK, we were gung-ho on some other areas, especially public safety.’ And we still support public safety measures completely, but with that, we have to really prioritize.

“There was some extra wiggle room with that budget that we weren’t seeing at first, and it was on my behalf that we weren’t seeing that. And we had another quick little meeting, and it was all explained. It wasn’t making sense, and then it made sense at the end.”

Despite her voting against the proposed budget, which includes the approval of the salaries of firefighters and a slash in what KFD requested for its 2021 budget, Kitts-McKibben said that she didn’t believe her vote constituted a conflict of interest.

“No, I absolutely don’t think it is a conflict of interest at all,” McKibben said. “I think if people thought that it was a conflict of interest, I wouldn’t be sitting in the position I’m in.”

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore agreed with Kitts-McKibben, saying the fire department’s budget comprises only a portion of the overall city budget on which McKibben votes.

Moore also said that because the council, including Kitts-McKibben, isn’t directly involved with contract negotiations for the fire department that it wasn’t a conflict of interest.

“The council would fund the department, but because she was not part of the contract negotiations, I mean how the individual firefighters get paid within the budget really isn’t affected,” Moore said. “The budget gets passed to fund the contract, and since she didn’t participate or have any direct influence on the final contract with the firefighters, then no, what she’s passing is not a conflict of interest.”

Although it is true that the council does not negotiate the salaries of fire department employees, they do have the final vote on the approval of pay.

However, Moore conceded that if there was a way for Kitts-McKibben to recuse herself from the fire department budget specifically, he was “sure that she would exercise that or find a way.”

Fire department wages were increased from $5,314,263 for the 2020 budget to $5,340,638, though the council denied the initial request of $5,545,199.

Councilmen Jason Accord and Roger Stewart also voted against approving the budget upon first reading. The Kokomo Common Council will reconvene on Sept. 28 to approve the final 2021 city budget.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously stated that Council member Tony Stewart voted against the budget. It was Council member Roger Stewart who voted against the budget. This story has been updated to reflect that.