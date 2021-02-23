Committed to community: Former bank, hospital president Jim Alender dies at age 70

James Alender died on Jan. 23 at age 70, leaving behind the community that he saw grow tremendously during his tenures in prominent roles in banking and healthcare.

Alender died late that Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis as a result of a pulmonary embolism. He left behind his wife, Karen, two sons, and a community that mourns his death but cherishes the diverse legacy he left behind.

Though he was not a native of the City of Firsts, Alender quickly became a driving force in the banking community and thus the city at large. According to Karen, she and Alender came to Kokomo in 1979 with their then-9-year-old son in tow. The original plan, she said, was for Alender to work in Kokomo for five years and then to move to a larger city. That never came to pass, she said, and the Alender family planted roots into the city.

Alender began his career in Kokomo at Union Bank and Trust Company, and he was there through the acquisitions by Ameritrust, Society, and Key Bank. He worked alongside Kokomo’s Bill Bersback, and the pair served as senior vice presidents through the different acquisitions. It was there where the two became lifelong friends.

“He was a great guy, a knowledgeable guy, and very well-respected,” Bersback said. “We all enjoyed working with Jim, and he was a people person as well. He had a lot of different talents, not just in banking but in the healthcare industry and so forth. So he was well-rounded and well-respected and also a wonderful guy.”

In the mid 1990s, Alender ventured into the healthcare front, starting in a marketing position at then-Howard Community Hospital, though he did not hold that position for long.

“Originally, he went there for a job in marketing. And very soon after he went there, the board of directors removed the hospital’s CEO and administrator and asked Jim to take that position temporarily and then asked a bit later if he would take that job permanently,” said Karen.

Alender served as president and CEO of Community Howard Regional Health until 2015.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Throughout his time in Kokomo, Alender served on several boards, including the Indiana University Kokomo advisory board, the United Way board, the Community Foundation of Howard County board, and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance (GKEDA) board.

Charlie Sparks, CEO of the GKEDA, said Alender will be missed deeply. Though Alender was leaving the GKEDA board as Sparks was assuming his position as CEO Sparks said Alender’s commitment to Kokomo was evident.

“He had a strong commitment, not just to the community but to the organizations working to move this community forward,” Sparks said. “Even when his career took him outside this community, his dedication to this community remained steadfast. And later in his career, he was working outside of this market, like in Indianapolis, but he still remained engaged in the organizations and things that would help move the community forward.”

After leaving the healthcare industry in 2015, Alender rejoined banking, this time at Salin Bank & Trust Company, serving as president and CEO. True to form, Alender helped guide Salin through its acquisition by Horizon Bank, something his wife said he “kind of became an expert at.”

“So again, he worked through an acquisition and worked himself up out of a job, which was fine,” Karen said. “So again, it was a few years of getting that bank into a good position and to be desirable to a larger bank to purchase it. So when it became Horizon, he left.”

After leaving the bank in 2019, he began to operate J. Alender Financial Management Consulting Services.

Through it all, Karen said her husband always stayed dedicated to those around him, like his employees and coworkers.

“So I also get comments from people in the community that say, ‘Oh, I used to work for Jim way back at Union Bank, and he was the best boss I ever had.’ People just remembered him because he respected them. He treated them with respect and made them feel like he cared,” she said.

Alender and Karen were married for 48 years, and anyone who knew him, she said, knew his love for fishing, both abroad and at a family farm in Brown County, as well as his love for border collies.