Commissioners follow governor’s lead to lift mask mandate, restrictions

While counties are able to put in stricter requirements as Indiana’s state mask mandate and restrictions lift, the Howard County Commissioners opted to mirror Gov. Holcomb’s order, effectively putting an end to the mask mandate and COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision to follow state guidelines to end the mandate came on the heels of Howard County moving back to “yellow” status on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map and as hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions trend upward statewide. Despite this, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman was in favor of easing up on the restrictions.

“We feel like we’re moving in a great direction as a county with the number of vaccinations that we are distributing. I would also say that since day one of this virus, Howard County has been at the forefront of making any of the difficult decisions that needed to be made, and as I said, should that arise, we’ll do so again. But at this point, we feel like we can continue to be in line with the state’s guidelines,” said Wyman.

While the commissioners are mirroring state guidelines, they extended the local emergency order until April 30. According to Wyman, this order allows the county to “take corrective actions” quickly if there’s a surge in cases locally. The order also allows other bodies of government or businesses to enact different guidelines, should they choose to do so. For instance, the city of Kokomo will require masks in city facilities.

While masks no longer are required in public places, officials said they’re still encouraged. Masks, though, still are mandatory in county buildings, COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, and schools. Capacity restrictions also are lifted.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore supported lifting the mask mandate and restrictions.

“I agree with moving to the mask advisory for our community as we work to get to the other side of the virus … I know everyone will continue to work hard and be respectful of each other in the coming weeks ahead,” said Moore.

Commissioners Brad Bray and Jack Dodd also spoke in favor of lifting the restrictions. The commissioners said the county always has followed the governor’s lead and that this decision was no different.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I can only speak for myself, but I was surprised when the governor announced when he was putting it back to local officials,” Dodd said. “My thing is this. It’s been a year. People have been educated. People have been exposed to all the education that the state has put out, that we here in Howard County have put out. People know about the virus. So my belief is that through the efforts of the Howard County citizens that we have made great strides in handling this virus, great strides.”

Dodd also said mask mandates in general are unenforceable. Instead, Dodd called on individuals to exercise personal responsibility for the health of the community.

Dr. Emily Backer, the chief health officer for Howard County, said she supported the commissioner’s decision to extend the emergency order and follow state guidelines, but she still encouraged people to wear masks.

However, while Backer said she stood by the commissioners, she said she thought it was “too early” to end the mask mandate and that she believed it should still be instituted at a statewide level.

“I do believe it’s too early to remove the mask mandate,” Backer said. “However, I think that it’s crazy to do it on a county-by-county basis. Our counties are so fluid. People live in one county and work in another one. So to have a mask mandate in one county and not another doesn’t make sense to me … I do support and have talked to them about going along with the state and removing the mask mandate. I don’t agree with it, but I do believe it should be done on a statewide basis. To try and do it county by county, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Backer pointed to spring break travelers and an increased worry of the spread of COVID-19 variants within the county. As of last week, Backer said there had been no confirmed cases of any of the variants of the COVID-19 virus in Howard County, though hundreds of cases have been reported statewide of several different variants.

Ideally, Backer said she would have liked to see the statewide mask mandate be continued for another two months “at least” but that she understood from a government standpoint that it made more sense for counties to follow state guidelines.

As of Sunday, 9,488 Howard County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and 211 had died from the virus. According to the release, Howard County has administered 18,759 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and almost 12,000 people have been fully inoculated.

To register to receive a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. To register for a COVID-19 test, visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.