Well here we go. Back together again. The brief sabbatical apart from these pages provided a welcome, therapeutic re-charge of the ol’ mental batteries.
Perhaps you share with me the dreaded winter malady, “Seasonal Affective Disorder.” You know, that Vitamin D-robbing condition where Sol’s radiating beams and colorful alfresco botanical displays are replaced by brown mud, cold, dark, damp gray skies and long stretches of domestic confinement. Simply hearing that description wrinkles my fragile mood outlook.
Millions, and I do mean millions of people, have utilized a time-honored method of thwarting the winter doldrums. Dual ingredients are essential however, thus bringing this plan to fruition: time and greenbacks. To what do I refer you ask? Simply this: joining the ranks of, what is commonly referred to as, “The March of the Snowbirds.”
Retirement provided the time. No mortgage nor extra mouths to feed at home provided some unbudgeted cash. Oh, yes, my dear spousal unit and I made the trek in early February to that land nearer equatorial climates and tanning, Vitamin D-bearing UV rays in Florida, “The Sunshine State.” Our return homecoming to the Hoosier State was but a fortnight ago.
During the intervening month down south (Orlando and Bradenton) we did our best to fit in with the other SB’s. Among the popular tourist destinations, agonizingly coagulated traffic is a way of life. Patience was in short supply for yours truly who can zip 10 miles in 10 minutes at home. It was 35 minutes on a good day in Bradenton/Sarasota.
First and foremost, one has to realize that traffic laws and rules of the road there are simply a suggestion. Turning across oncoming traffic is common and accepted, especially if it involves urgent acquisition of goods from Wal-Mart, Aldi’s or Big Lots.
Speed limits in themselves are just that, the limit. There are no signs posted for how slow one can drive. I soon discovered local residents applying unique digital gestures and colorful, descriptive language to the aging, out-of-town drivers whose vehicle velocity rivals that of the tortoise, sometimes labeled as “no heads.”
I probed, “No heads?” Their reply, “You know, when you’re following a slow vehicle where no driver is visible from behind. Then you finally get up beside them and see they’re so small they have to peer through the steering wheel.” No heads. I just about lost it.
Dining out is a daily ritual and social event, especially prior to or following a round of golf, shuffleboard, or the popular pickleball.
When gathered around the chosen cuisine, discussion generally centers on anticipation of the upcoming, or outcome of the just played, athletic endeavor. Invariably, the most vital question is laid out before the gathered socialites go their separate ways, “Where do you we all meet for the next meal?”
Two sprawling urban areas received most of our time and cash, Orlando and Sarasota/Bradenton. Regardless of where we shopped, dined, biked, or played, one fact remained, you’d better be bilingual. Spanish, German, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Swahili, you name it, we heard it. I felt marooned amid the United Nations General Assembly sans interpreter.
Continuing on our goodwill mission, our next-door condo neighbors, Izzy and Bill, were a retired Canadian couple from Toronto. (About 500 Canucks resided in our complex.) They’d owned their condo in Bradenton for 33 years. Bill had retired from dentistry practice several years ago after a long, successful career. He and I spent much time discussing the virtues and detriment of Canadian socialized medicine.
Izzy, whose full name was Isodore (fourth generation with that name), was in charge of being cute. She was a white-haired sweetheart who enjoyed sitting out on her second-floor balcony while reading in the shade. Feeding my history fix, Iz revealed that her brother had served aboard a British Naval destroyer during the Second World War. I wish time had availed itself for further conversation.
On the subject of urban sprawl, everywhere in Florida construction is afoot. The missus and I took several long, sun-drenched bike journeys around the area. Once reaching a “T” intersection, we ran headlong into the mammoth IMG Sports Academy complex, 300 state-of-the-art acres dedicated to the world of athletic excellence with a hefty price tag.
Continuing down the well-groomed roadway, we turned south where our jaws dropped. Literally, one square mile of sandy scrub land was being excavated, ditched, and readied for a humongous housing complex. I suppose the developers are preparing for we millions of retiring boomers. Stuff like that boggles my mind.
Knowing the return to Indiana meant layering up again, I was just getting used to shorts and sleeveless shirts, and my aching joints were appreciative of the warm, sun-filled sky. It was heaven on earth, if for only a few days. When it came time for farewells, saying goodbye to Izzy and Bill was the toughest.
But as Chaucer wrote in his idiom, penned in the 1300s, “All good things must come to an end.” So it did. The silver lining of all this, however, was contained in the homecoming. Long-awaited hugs and kisses from the grandbabies were the best. Sunshine or not, Indiana ain’t so bad after all.
