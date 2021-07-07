A man charged in relation to a 2018 death of a 10-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a single charge.

Late last month, Joshua Cochran, a Kokomo man who was arrested as a result of the death of Renay Jenkins, pleaded guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a level 3 felony. Cochran did not plead guilty to the other charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 substance in the blood, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and possession of marijuana, level 5 felonies and a class B misdemeanor, respectively.

Filed in Howard County Superior II on June 22, Cochran’s plea deal means, if it were to be accepted by Superior II Judge Brant Parry, that all other charges besides leaving the scene of an accident would be dismissed and that the total sentencing for Cochran would not exceed 10 years.

Cochran’s charges stem from an arrest on Aug. 9, 2018, when Cochran allegedly struck Jenkins with his vehicle on Alto Road. Officers later located Cochran at his home on the 800 block of East Alto Road where they found Cochran and his damaged vehicle. Officers later claimed Cochran was under the influence of drugs and allegedly found marijuana on his person.

Officers also claimed they observed damage to his vehicle. Some of the damage, according to officers, appeared to be from a previous collision, but the “windshield and hood damage appeared congruent with damage that would be caused by a body.”

In the probable cause affidavit, multiple officers alleged they detected a “very strong odor of marijuana” as they approached Cochran in the garage. Cochran later admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash, according to the probable cause affidavit, which was confirmed by a drug test administered to him later.

“I asked Joshua if he was just involved in an accident, and he said he was,” read the affidavit. “I asked Joshua what happened, and he said a lady was in the middle of the road and that he didn’t see her. I asked what happened next, and Joshua said he left. I asked if he hit her, and he said he thought he did.

“Then Joshua said he stopped and exited his car to check on her and thought she was OK, so he left. It should be noted I had to continue to ask Joshua questions in order for him to explain the incident in its fullest. His answers were short and lacking in detail, leading me to believe he was struggling to think due to either impairment and/or an attempt at manipulating the details.”

Jenkins died from her injuries at Riley Hospital for Children.

Cochran is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Howard Superior II.

Indiana code sets the imprisonment for level 3 felonies between three and 16 years, with an advisory sentence being nine years. Fines may not exceed more than $10,000, per the law.