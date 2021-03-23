City weighs need for ambulance or new fire engines

While conversations about adding an ambulance back to the Kokomo Fire Department’s fleet are ongoing, another need arises as KFD engines continue to age.

Last year, the city of Kokomo began considering reinstituting the ambulance service for the Kokomo Fire Department due to increased basic life support (BLS) ambulance calls that, in some cases, were resulting in “no medics available” calls in which volunteer departments had to respond. However, another need is apparent as some of the firetrucks have exceeded their lifespan.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the debate on whether to bring back a city ambulance was ongoing.

“So long answer short, we’re still kind of crunching numbers and considering and looking at it and seeing how numbers fit in with what the chief wants to do,” Moore said. “One of the big concerns I see with the department is our aging fire engines. With the amount of money that it may take to get an ambulance up and running, we can replace one of our aging engines, and so there’s that debate being considered as well.”

According to Deputy Fire Chief Scott Ryckman, the average lifespan of a firetruck generally is between 12 and 15 years. Some engines in KFD’s fleet well exceed that estimated life span. Engine 4, for example, is the oldest. It was added to the fleet in 2000. Engine 2 was purchased in 2004, while Engine 3 was put into service 2006, and Engine 6 was added in 2009. Rescue 1 was added in 2010.

Only two are less than a decade old. Engine 5 and Engine 1 were added in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Due to a new agreement between Center Township and the KFD, a new fire engine already is set to replace Engine 3 sometime this year.

Moore said he was hopeful that a plan could be put in place to replace a fire engine every other year in a way that could also fit into the fire department’s budget.

However, the debate on whether to add an ambulance or update the fleet still remains.

According to Moore, meetings with both area hospitals have occurred regarding ambulance calls, and the next step is to look at data from Howard County dispatch regarding “no medics available” calls.

According to previous reporting from the Kokomo Perspective, data examined from dispatch from a 90-day period from 2015 to 2020 showed the usage of volunteer ambulances rose within city limits.

The goal is to have ambulances from Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo cover calls to the city. However, dispatch data showed that wasn’t always the case.

The data from 2015 showed there were 2,624 calls for service made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Of those calls, 184 were responded to by volunteer departments. In 2020, 3,681 calls for service were made from that same time. Of those calls, 277 were responded to by volunteer departments.

Since the city began discussing reinstituting its ambulance service, which was discontinued in 2009, Community Howard Regional Health had added another ambulance. The hospital now maintains three ambulances According to a press release from the hospital, the ambulance “will strengthen the hospital’s Emergency Medical Services program and its ability to provide emergency care in the community.”

The cost of adding additional staff to the KFD to man an ambulance would be about the same as adding a new engine, Moore said.

Six to seven paramedics would be hired, working two per shift. With benefits considered, each would start at a cost of $85,000 to the city. With seven paramedics, the total manpower cost would come to $595,000.

That number is significantly less than when the two BLS ambulances used by the city were discontinued in 2009. At that time, city officials estimated a cost savings of $1.3 million.

Moore added that retirements among KFD’s numbers also needed to be taken into consideration before making a decision as well.

Moore said that in conversations with the department, however, the most immediate need may lie in updating the fire engine fleet, not bringing back an ambulance.

“With the concerns that I’ve seen and heard from the department, I guess the most dire need would be to start addressing the aging engine fleet,” Moore said. “This would be icing on the cake, if you will, to then provide that additional (ambulance) truck to the community to free one up if we’re responding to a fire, but I think the most immediate need would be addressing the aging engine fleet.”

Kokomo is slated to receive an estimated $20.36 million in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that was approved earlier this month. It is unclear if those funds could be used to purchase fire engines and an ambulance for KFD.