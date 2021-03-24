The city of Kokomo has added to one of its most well-known public services.

This week, six new Spirit of Kokomo buses are set to go online that will replace six aging buses that are being retired. Thirty Spirit of Kokomo buses, which are used by the city’s disabled and elderly, will continue assisting the community. The buses were paid for by CARES Act federal funding and came with a $371,658 price tag.

“We funded 100 percent of those buses with the CARES Act funds that we got. So it was a really great thing because we were allowed to write that in because of the social distancing,” said Kokomo Howard County Governmental Coordinating Council (KHCGCC) Executive Director Tammy Corn. “They fear in the future we’ll have to do the same, and we did that from the very beginning, from the onset of the pandemic.”

Ridership numbers on both city transportation services, Spirit of Kokomo and CityLine Trolley, have been significantly lower this year compared to 2020, according to Corn, though that was to be expected.

According to Corn, ridership of Spirit of Kokomo buses was down to 4,690 in January of this year, compared to 9,960 in January 2020. February’s ridership numbers fell this year as well, from 8,699 in 2020 to 5,489 in 2021.

Likewise, City Line Trolley ridership dropped during the same two time periods.

In January 2020, there were 28,712 riders, compared to 11,457 this year. In February 2020, there were 23,937 riders, which fell to 10,857 in 2021.

Despite the drop in ridership, KHCGCC member and former Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Sheline said that, with everything considered, the numbers were still “pretty amazing.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I was thinking it was strange when we looked at these numbers,” Sheline said. “Obviously there’s a huge difference, but still I remember sitting back in the original meetings when we first started this process, and the numbers the consultants were telling us that we should look for 40 to 70 (riders) a day. And we’re looking at these numbers, and we’re saying how bad these numbers are. So it’s pretty amazing in reality.”

According to City Operations Coordinator Dave Trine, the city now is considering purchasing two new trolleys for the CityLine Trolley service.

One trolley has been retired, Trine said.

“The trolleys, we retired one,” Trine said. “They were the original trolleys we bought back in 2010, so they’re the old style. They look like a trolley. We retired one because it was literally going to cost a boatload of money, and the life expectancy had already gone past. So instead of putting that money in, we retired it. So they’re using parts from it to keep the other ones going.”

According to Trine, the new trolleys that are being considered are from a manufacturer from Wisconsin and have been examined by the city. Trine said they will be “significantly cheaper” than the current ones, to the tune of about $100,000 less than the current trolley models used by the city.

Likewise, different options are being considered for the trolleys that could be purchased, Trine said, that would be beneficial to the ridership.

“There’s an option that I was really impressed with,” Trine said. “There’s a computer-generated voice that will tell each stop on the trolley. And the reason why I like that and I think it’s important is that if you weren’t aware of your surrounding or you may not be able to recognize it, it will say ‘next stop is Walmart.’ Or ‘next stop is Jay and Markland,’ or something like that. So it’ll actually call it out.”