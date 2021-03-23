City to use block grants to improve sidewalks, encourage exterior home improvements

The City of Kokomo has received its annual Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) funds, and a big chunk of it will be used to improve city sidewalks.

The funding, which is received annually, amounted to $831,494. Awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the money will be used mostly for infrastructure improvements, including new sidewalks and improving public facilities, as well as going toward public service programs, including local nonprofits.

Included in the planned projects, which will have to be approved and submitted to the federal government in May, are a variety of infrastructure improvements to the city.

The majority of the funds, $525,000, will go toward the installation of new sidewalks on Jay Street from Markland Avenue to Virginia Avenue and on Taylor Street between Delphos and Calumet streets, as well as on Monroe Streets between Washington and Main streets. Likewise, ADA-accessible ramps on Markland Avenue will be built.

Of the funding, $60,000 will be used for the city’s Blight Removal Program, which will pay for demolitions of dilapidated homes in the city.

$171,494 will go toward Kokomo’s Neighborhood Property Renewal Program in which eligible citizens could receive up to $50,000 for exterior home improvements.

“We look at it like, where in each area do we get most number of applications (for the renewal program)?” said City Development Specialist Peter Shah. “So (we) try to cover them, to cluster, to get the neighborhood ‘upliftment.’ So also, we have to make sure that we are covering different areas every year. Even if they might be from the same area, we try to move every year so everybody gets the benefit of these types of dollars.”

According to Shah, HUD encourages allocating funds to low-income neighborhoods for improvements.

For this portion of the CDBG funding specifically, the city will allocate funds to homeowners in the areas from Lordeman to Jefferson streets on the north and south and Apperson Way and Ohio Street on the east and west.

The second target area ranges from King and Harrison streets on the north and Markland Avenue on the south. The area from the east and west ranges from Apperson Way and Brandon Street, respectively.

A portion of the CDBG funds, $120,000, also will benefit several local nonprofits.

Each year, the allocations are recommended by a Citizens Review Committee, which prioritizes agencies with the perceived greatest need, Shah said. Also kept in mind is the overall benefit that stands to be gained from the allocations.

“So if somebody put in, ‘We want to put in for $25,000 going to help 25 people’ versus somebody’s applying for $25,000 and going to help 500 people, you have to take that into consideration as well,” said Shah.

As for the nonprofits that will receive funding, Family Service Association’s domestic violence shelter will receive $30,000 for reimbursement of operating expenses. Very Early Childhood Education Center will receive $25,000 for the same purpose, alongside Bona Vista, which will receive $46,500. Samaritan Caregivers will get $15,000 for the Help for Seniors program, while Project Access will receive $3,500.

The Carver Community Center will receive $30,000 for facility improvements, which include an upgrade to the restrooms and locker rooms, the installations of new water heaters, and improvements to the south wall of the gym at the facility.