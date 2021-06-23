In an attempt to tackle a time- and money-consuming issue, the city of Kokomo is creating a new ordinance that would adjust how public records requests are handled by the corporation counsel office.

Last week, the Kokomo Common Council read and approved ordinance 6986 on first reading. Essentially, the ordinance adjusts how Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Access to Public Records (APRA) requests are handled by the city.

While the ordinance does not affect how citizens and media personnel can access public records, it does, however, give the city the ability to deny a request from companies whose goal is to gather information with intent to sell the information.

“Essentially what this prevents is companies coming and requesting public information and then turning around and selling that information,” said Council President Matt Grecu. “That’s something that exists, and there’s companies that do that. They end up tying up a lot of municipal resources and just doing request after request.

“The open door laws and all those things are intended so that the public can come, the media can come and request information and be able to make sure that people know what’s going on in government. But the idea isn’t for a company to be able to come in and profit on essentially taking a taxpayer-funded employee of the city and having them do their research for them.”

Along with the general public and members of the media, individuals wishing to use information gained from APRA or FOIA requests for nonprofit activities or academic research are also allowed. The ordinance just prevents the information from being used for commercial purposes.

According to City Attorney T.J. Rethlake, companies aggregating information gained through records requests are quite common and frequently take up city employee time.

“For example, I got one that wanted information from 1970 through 2021 on all projects completed by the city engineer,” Rethlake said. “And so that’s quite a burden, so we try to narrow that down so we’re not using our employee time just to answer those.

“ ... We got one for all the insurance policies for the last 50 years as well. And trying to track that down can be kind of expensive. You’re looking at least five different administrations.”

The common council will read the ordinance for a second and final time at its next meeting on June 28 at 6 p.m.