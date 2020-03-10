City’s new operations coordinator had questionable record as tax man

A new position was created within city government, and the individual appointed to fill that role ran into issues in the community during his last stint in government employment.
Earlier this month the Kokomo Common Council approved a salary of $63,700 for the newly-created position of operations coordinator. That role was recently filled by David Trine, who formerly held positions as a Howard County commissioner, Kokomo Police Department officer, and Indiana Department of Revenue (IDOR) agent. It was his latest role with the IDOR that drew consternation within the community in 2015, with multiple area businesses complaining about Trine’s conduct as a tax agent. One business was even reportedly wrongly shut down by the former commissioner. That business never returned to functionality, despite an apology from the IDOR.
According to Mayor Tyler Moore, the position of operations coordinator is similar to that of director of operations.
“He’s kind of a utility employee. He helps coordinate needs within the departments,” said Moore. “He helps support the development department on either projects or events that we may want to plan. He assists me. He’ll kind of be the liaison with the downtown association and the chamber, just kind of a jack of all trades, if you will but more kind of like a utility player. He’ll support all departments to help coordinate the efforts within.”
The city will continue to function without the role of deputy mayor, and Moore said he selected Trine due to a relationship that formed during Moore’s first term as commissioner when Trine still served in elected office alongside him on the Howard County Board of Commissioners. Trine served as a commissioner from 2006 to 2010 when Commissioner Paul Wyman beat him in a General Election. Trine ran as a Democrat at that time.
“The working relationship that we had when we were commissioners during my first term as commissioner resulted in what I feel has been a good solid, both professional and personal relationship,” said Moore. “Dave being a small business owner and very active in the community, I knew he was someone I could trust to help with initiatives we have. His past experience within city government, I knew he was respected within the departments as well. I knew he would be able to communicate with them respectively also. So, it’s just someone I wanted in that position I could trust with projects and duties that the department would need in my absence.”
But, Trine’s work as an IDOR agent drew scrutiny in 2015. On Aug. 26, 2015, the restaurant Pepperwhistle Bakery and Café was shut down by Trine. Reporting by the Kokomo Perspective then indicated Michael West, the owner of the café, complained to the IDOR that he was being harassed and threatened by Trine. At the time, West said Trine would continually approach him, claiming he was behind in payments owed to the state. But, West argued he consistently made his payments.
“He said I owed it, but he was off,” said West. “I didn’t owe that amount. I still had to pay it. And he gave me a lecture every time. He’s a horrible man, unrelenting over the smallest amount.”
West previously had fallen behind on tax payments, and he had arranged a payment plan to pay the debt with the state. He said he made the payments regularly, in person, at the local IDOR office.
Eventually, though, the former business owner discovered that a payment to the office was “misplaced.”
A dispute about the payment that West said was misplaced by the IDOR eventually resulted in Trine issuing a closure notice to the restaurant.
“I get a call from my son, Chad, who is at the restaurant,” said West. “He said David Trine came in and shut us down and told me that if we sold anything, we would be prosecuted. He did this where our guests could hear it … I had already talked to him, and he knew I was coming in with payment. I said, ‘I will be there in just a little bit with the payment. I don’t know why you are shutting us down. He told me, ‘I’m not going to be there. I’ve already left work for the day.’”
West ended up seeking help through Rep. Mike Karickhoff’s office in 2015. Eventually, a representative from the IDOR contacted West.
“The person apologized to me and told me Pepperwhistle should not have been shut down,” said West. “He told me that I could take down the signs and resume business. But it’s too late. I told him that we have already moved out and no longer have our equipment.
“He said that if I choose to open a business in the future that the Department of Revenue won’t have a problem with me. I told him I wouldn’t consider ever opening a business again as long as David Trine is the agent here. The man told me, ‘You won’t have to worry about him ever again.’”
Trine was removed from the field by the IDOR and placed on administrative duty by the agency due to concerns raised by the business community. Just hours after the Kokomo Perspective published a story detailing the complaints of local business owners, he reportedly resigned from his position with the IDOR. He held the position for approximately four months.
Previous reporting by the Kokomo Perspective also found that five other small businesses encountered similar behavior from Trine that was construed as aggressive or threatening.
When asked if the public should be concerned that Trine would be interacting with the business community within his new role, Moore said, “No, I don’t think they should be at all. My administration is focusing on looking forward and taking the city in the direction and continuing the momentum that the previous administration has established. I’m confident he will be able to be a very productive part of that plan and of this administration.”
He did, however, say that the previous incidents were “unfortunate” and said that prior to his work with the IDOR, Trine enjoyed a good relationship with the local business community.
“He had a great rapport with downtown businesses and such when he was commissioner. I think although he got beat by Paul when he ran for reelection, his term as commissioner for those four years were very productive and positive in those respects,” said Moore.
Prior to Moore becoming mayor, Trine had entertained a run at the position, according to reporting by the Kokomo Tribune. That run, however, never materialized. Trine apparently threw his support behind Moore. Campaign finance reports indicated Trine donated $6,875 to Moore’s election campaign. This documented amount included an in-kind contribution for an event.
Trine did not return a request for comment.