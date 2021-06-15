City releases bodycam footage from December shooting after initially denying Perspective’s request

More than five months after the Kokomo Perspective requested to view bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting in December, the city of Kokomo allowed access to the footage, but only after the Indiana Public Access Counselor (PAC) sided with the newspaper in a legal opinion issued earlier this month.

Counselor Luke Britt released an opinion on June 4 after the Kokomo Perspective filed a complaint with the PAC office in regard to the city’s denial to allow the newspaper to view the footage. The city initially denied the request, which was made via the Access to Public Records Act (APRA), saying the case was still under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department.

When asked for an update months later after the investigation concluded on Feb. 16, the city again denied the request, citing state statute that allows denial based on the fact that, if the footage were to be released, it could affect the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

The Perspective filed a complaint to the PAC office on March 8.

By law, the respondent of a formal complaint to the PAC, in this case, the city of Kokomo, is required to issue a response to the counselor before a final opinion is released by the office. City Attorney T.J. Rethlake, who informed the Perspective of both denials to view the footage, responded to the PAC.

According to Rethlake’s response, Rethlake, Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann, and KPD Captain Scott Purtee said that releasing the footage to the newspaper could affect the defendant’s right to a fair trial, citing Indiana statute.

Britt, in his opinion, disagreed with the city’s argument for the denial.

Essentially, Britt argued that because the city’s internal investigation had been completed, the denial of the request did not fall under the exemption of APRA.

Britt also disagreed with the justification that the footage may interfere with the defendant’s right to a fair trial, saying that it was a “curious exception for a prosecutor or police to cite and seemingly would require the input of a defense attorney or public defender.”

“Nevertheless, this case is scheduled for a jury trial on July 9, 2021,” Britt wrote in the opinion. “Notably, based on the most recent data available, Howard County saw a mere nine jury trials in 2019, only two of which were for Level 6 felonies. Even if this case does end up in front of a jury, the City has not applied the exemption to the facts of the case. This officer requires a little more than the mere citation of a statute to justify a denial. The application of the exemption to the relevant facts is critical for this office to make a determination.

“ … Based on the foregoing, it is the opinion of this office that the investigatory records exception does not apply to the records requested in this case unless an investigation is actually ongoing. Moreover, the City has not met its burden that any due process right would be compromised by the release of otherwise disclosable public record.”

The Kokomo Perspective was allowed to view the footage last week at City Hall, more than five months after the initial request to do so. While the Perspective was allowed to watch the footage, officials would not release it to the newspaper without a $150 payment.

The footage corroborated the KPD press release from the incident. The footage showed a seven-year veteran of the police department responding to a shots fired call on West Markland Avenue, behind Goodwill and Advance Auto Parts, where a suspect, Cody Wright, was seen picking up shell casings.

In the video, Wright turned to face the officer and said “dude” before reaching for his handgun that was tucked into his waistband and pointing it at the officer. The officer fired at Wright, injuring him. Other KPD officers soon responded to the scene.

Wright was charged with pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, both level 6 felonies.

Wright is scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 12. The trial was rescheduled last Thursday from its initial July 9 date.