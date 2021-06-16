The city of Kokomo received the first half of the $19.8 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.
According to City Controller Wes Reed, the city received the first half, or roughly $9.9 million, in funding, which was less than earlier estimates due to the U.S. Treasury missing about 100 cities in original estimates, which led to the shortfalls for the funding. The city is slated to receive the second half of the funding next May.
The common council recently passed an ordinance creating an “ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund,” which will be used to record how dollars from the ARP are spent by the city.
According to Reed, though, another ordinance will need to be created to give the city the authority to spend the money and to set parameters on how it can be spent, due to the influx of new information regarding the money still coming in.
Reed said the city will “probably hold it for a couple months” before it goes before the common council.
The ARP provides language as to what the funds can be used for by local municipalities. Primarily, the funds are designed to provide aid to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications in various sectors and industries, households, small businesses, nonprofits, tourism, travel, and hospitality.
Each government recipient can use the funds to alleviate revenue reductions that occurred due to the pandemic, and funding can be invested in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
In addition, funds can be allocated to private nonprofit organizations, tribal organizations, corporations involved in the transport of passengers or cargo, and special-purpose units of state or local governments. Each of those entities would be required to use funds in line with the preceding requirements.