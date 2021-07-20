City plans to allocate CARES money to trails, parks

The city of Kokomo has proposed a plan to allocate $436,113 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding to the Public Facility Improvements Program.

Developmental specialist Pritesh (Peter) Shah announced the projects on July 14 at City Hall. The plan will use the funds to improve the Industrial Heritage Trail, Studebaker Park, and Cloverleaf Trail to provide better social distancing options and encourage residents to use the facilities for fitness.

“We are trying to create some outdoor facilities and encourage [residents] to use those rather than staying indoors and increasing the risk of coronavirus or a future virus from spreading,” Shah said. “The best way to avoid [spread] is to be socially distanced from each other, and that is the whole logic behind this particular investment.”

Shah said the decision to focus on these three projects came with guidance by the federal government on how grant money can be spent. The guidelines stated that projects should go toward preventing or responding to the pandemic.

He said the responding phase of the pandemic was partially over, so the city was looking forward to making long-term investments that also took into account future pandemics.

In the case of the three proposals, Kokomo will have accessible areas for residents to exercise outside while also being able to safely maintain social distancing guidelines that may be in place.

Among the improvements, the city plans to use the money to repair restrooms and amenities on the Industrial Heritage Trail that have been closed to residents over the last couple of years due to their condition, equip Studebaker Park with new playground equipment and socially-distanced shelters, and install socially-distanced pods on the Cloverleaf Trail near Phillips and Jefferson Street. Shah described the pods as small gazebos that will allow families to sit together and be socially distanced from other groups of people.

The city was awarded $764,544 from the CARES Act.