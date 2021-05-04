City planning Center Road Trail development

A trail addition to the south side of Kokomo will become a reality in the next few years.

Once completed, the trail will span from Dixon Road to Park Road on the south side of Center Road and from Park Road to Centerline Drive on the north side. The 10-foot wide asphalt trail has been a long time coming, according to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

“The interest in this proposed project is not something new to city administration, but it is now one that this administration is finally bringing to fruition,” Moore. “That area of Kokomo has continued to increase in population with the number of neighborhoods and subdivisions in that area — both before and after annexation — so this Center Road Trail will allow those residents a safer access to Jackson Morrow Park and the commercial area along the west side of S.R. 931.”

The extension also will allow citizens to get to the existing trail and bike path system at Webster Street. The project primarily will be funded by the Indiana Department of Transportation, along with funding from the city.

“Our city’s trail system is second to none, so this new trail project will be a great and welcomed addition,” said Moore.

Moore and City Engineer Carey Stranahan said that while citizens have expressed excitement about the extension, they’ve also expressed some concern. The city will work to address some of those safety concerns throughout the planning and construction process, Moore said.

“The main concern expressed by many of those residents was the current conditions of Center Road and the high rate of speed along the proposed trail that could jeopardize the safety of those utilizing the trail,” Moore said. “The city is now in the design stage of a proposed reconstruction of Center Road that will hopefully occur soon after the trail’s completion. That ‘next phase’ of projects in this area will depend on both the design work and required funding. We are also working toward a plan to address the ongoing congestion issue on Center Road just west of S.R. 931.”

In the same vein, Stranahan said the city has been in communication with the Kokomo Police Department about increasing patrols in the area to reduce speeding. Additionally, Stranahan said a curb could be added to some portions of the trail.

In a city update speech last year, Moore discussed this trail project, as well as a trail addition that would connect Indian Heights to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch.

While the current segment of the trail will not go past the east side of Center Road, the trail connecting the south branch library and Indian Heights is on a list of proposed projects, Moore said, and will be considered when funds for more trail construction become available.

The project also will include all the drainage and site work. The Center Road Trail is expected to be completed in fall 2022.