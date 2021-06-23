Following a 2014 fire that razed the original storage facility for Spirit of Kokomo buses, current city officials are hopeful a new and improved facility soon will be on the horizon.

While construction is not yet underway, City Operations Coordinator Dave Trine said that meetings with contractors have gone well, and there was a pre-build meeting on site. Trine further projected that excavation and site work is projected to start in the next few weeks, with construction of the actual facility slated to begin in October. Trine said the city is hoping to have the new storage facility completed this year.

The project was set back, according to Trine, due to increased wait times for materials, in this instance, metal for the building.

“Back in April when we met on site, the builders actually said that they ordered the metal, and that was 26 weeks out,” Trine said. “So if you’re looking at that, we’re looking at October. Given the weather situation, we’re hoping to have it done this year, probably going to be a push to get that done”

In 2014, Kokomo’s central garage was destroyed in a fire, taking six Spirit of Kokomo buses and an engine crane with it. The building was deemed a total loss and took firefighters nearly five hours to completely extinguish the blaze, according to prior reporting by the Kokomo Perspective.

The new facility is set to be larger than the previous, according to Kokomo-Howard County Government Coordinating Council (KHCGCC) Executive Director Tammy Corn and will be located at the same spot in Kokomo’s central equipment on Milbrook Lane. Currently, buses are being held at a wastewater treatment facility.

According to Corn, the new facility will hold 40 buses.

“We would like to have it completed by the end of the year, but we don’t know,” Corn said. “For whatever reason, COVID just threw everything off. Prices shot hire, and material is hard to get. It’s just crazy.”

Last year, the city of Kokomo received $2.67 million in federal stimulus from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The city’s piece of the $25 billion allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was used to maintain transit services in urban areas during the pandemic.

As part of the nearly $3 million, the city purchased six new 22-foot Spirit of Kokomo buses, which went online in March of this year, replacing six retired buses. The new buses were funded entirely by CARES Act funding.

Approximately $800,000 of CARES Act funding will go toward the construction of the new bus barn.

The City of Kokomo operates over 30 Spirit of Kokomo buses, alongside several CityLine trolleys.