City of Kokomo trolley involved in hit and skip

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the identity of a driver who collided with a City of Kokomo trolley on Friday.
On April 16 at approximately 6:59 a.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Council Ring Boulevard and Waubesa Way in reference to a hit and skip accident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a City of Kokomo trolley that had been stopped on the roadway had been hit by a tan-colored minivan coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the minivan failed to stop following the accident and was last reported seen traveling toward S.R. 26.
The trolley was equipped with cameras and was able to capture the accident on video.
KPD is asking for the public’s help in providing information regarding the identity of the driver or suspect vehicle information.
Contact Officer Jonathan Kraetsch at 765-457-1105 or by email at jkraetsch@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.