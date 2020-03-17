City of Kokomo suspends public access to offices in City Hall and all city offsite buildings

Kokomo’s City Hall offices and offsite buildings are largely closed to the public to stem the spread of COVID-19. City services are operating with restrictions on public access to the second and third floors of City Hall, in addition to each offsite building such as the Parks and Recreation office, Street Department etc.
Public access remains available to the Kokomo Police Department (KPD) via the first floor of City Hall.
Residents are encouraged to communicate via email or phone with city departments.
“The health and safety of our community is my top priority,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. "As a precaution, and effective immediately, City Hall and the City’s offsite buildings will be closing to the public. City services, including our first responders, will continue to serve and support our community. Continuity of critical City services is our goal. I encourage residents to call or visit the City’s website to learn how you may still conduct business with the City.”
Plans may quickly change, but here is a rundown of new restrictions to City Hall and other City of Kokomo departments and how residents can access City services effective immediately:
Kokomo Police Department
Police Officers, Investigators and 911 operators continue to respond to emergencies. Although the KPD’s City Hall offices on the second floor are closed to the public, KPD is providing its usual services. Non-emergency calls should be made to 765-457-1105.
For other KPD services, the public is encouraged to communicate via email at police@cityofkokomo.org or phone 765-456-7100.