The Kokomo Department of Maintenance and Refuse will begin collecting leaves on Monday, Nov. 2, making three collection passes through the city.

The final collection date will occur sometime in mid-December. The department cannot guarantee that leaves placed out after Dec. 14 will be collected in a timely manner.

To make leaf collection as efficient as possible, the department requests that residents adhere to the following recommendations:

Rake leaves to the curb but not into the street. Leaves in the street can obstruct traffic, clog storm drains, and cause flooding.

Do not mix limbs, trash, or other yard waste with loose leaves. Piles containing anything other than leaves will not be collected.

Do not place leaf piles on sidewalks or gutters, in ditches, or around fire hydrants as doing so creates obstructions that can impact public safety. Leaves placed in ditches will not be collected.

Place only loose leaves at the curbside. Bagged leaves will not be collected.

Burning leaves is a violation of city ordinances and is not permitted.

The city encourages residents to employ alternative leaf disposal methods that promote good environmental stewardship. This includes mulching leaves rather than raking, as the mulched leaves provide vital nutrients to the lawn and reduce the amount of space required to store leaves for composting purposes.

Residents with questions regarding leaf collection are asked to contact the Department of Public Maintenance and Refuse at 453-4030.