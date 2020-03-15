City of Kokomo issues statement on local response to COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to impact the city of Kokomo, the administration is responding.
Mayor Tyler Moore and City of Kokomo department heads developed plans and policies to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of all public services while minimizing possibilities for the transmission of COVID-19. The following guidelines were being implemented in order to reduce unnecessary interactions and exposure to the virus:
- All Kokomo Parks and Recreation events are canceled through March 2020
- All Senior Citizens Center, Kirkendall Nature Center and Elwood Haynes Museum
events are canceled and each facility is closed until further notice
- Certain board and commission meetings may be postponed, and these will be communicated to the public in advance
- Essential public meetings, such as Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, will still be conducted. Additionally, these meetings will be broadcast live on KGOV2 and via Facebook in order to offer alternative viewing options for residents
- Wastewater Utility payments are encouraged to be sent by mail or deposited in the drop box located in the south parking lot at the corner of Union and Superior Streets
- In addition, the city of Kokomo implemented the following temporary measures that were designed to limit local impact of the virus on its employees:
-
- Encouraged social distancing in the workplace where applicable
- Identified alternative work locations and operational procedures for at-risk city employees who have underlying health issues that may make them more vulnerable to the virus
- Canceled all non-essential work travel by employees
- Continue to develop policies and practices to minimize the impact on governmental services
At this time City Hall, Kokomo Plan Commission, and all public parks remain open. Public transit and trash pickup also are operating on regular schedules.
The City of Kokomo is cooperating with the Governor’s Office, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Howard County Health Department and Howard County Government in order to refine and amend the abovementioned guidelines as circumstances require.
For accurate updates on COVID-19 in Indiana, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s website at www.in.gov/isdh or call ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 (317-233-1325 after hours).
The local situation is continuously changing, and the city of Kokomo will be communicating updates to local media, at www.cityofkokomo.org and through social media. These updates will include any potential changes to services the city of Kokomo provides.