City of Kokomo cancels public meetings due to COVID-19 until April 20

The City of Kokomo has canceled all public meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meetings that have been canceled include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Aviation Commission
- Board of Park Trustees
- Board of Public Works and Safety
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- Cemetery Board
- Economic Development Commission
- Historic Review Board
- Human Rights Commission
- Kokomo Common Council
- Kokomo Redevelopment Commission
- Plan Commission
- Revolving Loan Fund Board
- Traffic Commission
Any future essential public meetings, such as Kokomo Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety, may be held on an “as-needed” basis until normally scheduled meetings resume on April 20. In the event of such meeting, if necessary, the City of Kokomo will publish notice of the date, time, and place of said meeting at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and legal holidays) before the meeting in accordance with I.C. § 5-14-1.5-5. Additionally, these meetings will be broadcast live on KGOV2 and via Facebook in order to offer alternative viewing options for residents.
“Our community is united in confronting an unprecedented public health crisis, and experts agree responsible individual and public action to thwart this contagion is social distancing,” said Kokomo Common Council President Lynn Rudolph. “Therefore, our Kokomo City Council is suspending business meetings effective immediately for a period of four weeks, which is in concert with state and county government recommendations, after which time a reevaluation of our community best interests will again be contemplated.”
At this time, public access to City Hall will only be available for non-employees in the lobby of the Kokomo Police Department on the first floor. Outlying offices will be required to restrict all public access. Residents are encouraged to communicate via email or phone with departments.
The City of Kokomo is cooperating with the Governor’s Office, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Howard County Health Department and Howard County Government in order to refine and amend the abovementioned guidelines as circumstances require.