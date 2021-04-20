City inks management agreement for Championship Park

The City of Kokomo has reached an agreement with a management company to oversee scheduling and operations of the city’s newest addition to its storied sports history, Championship Park.

The agreement with Bullpen Ventures Kokomo, LLC, a subsidiary of the organization that also manages the operations at Grand Park in Westfield as Bullpen Tournaments, LLC, was finalized formally on March 29. The agreement spells out requirements for Bullpen while overseeing scheduling and operations of the park, which opened last week.

The agreement is for 10 years and set to expire on Dec. 31, 2031, though there is a single five-year option to renew. The city may terminate the agreement if it determines that Bullpen doesn’t fulfill its obligations, according to the executive summary of the agreement from City Attorney T.J. Rethlake. The agreement requires that there are more than 1,000 travel games the first year, 1,400 the second year, and 1,800 by the third year.

These games exclude any games offered or sponsored by the city of Kokomo, including Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization. The agreement also may be terminated if revenue for the year does not exceed $500,000,

Notably, the park was paid for using a $9 million bond issued by the city, which was classified as non-taxable, resulting in a premium of $2 million, totaling $11 million.

The importance, though, is that the non-taxable status of the bond triggered the Safe Harbor Act, which, in essence, blocks the city from sharing revenue from outside sources, which, in this case, is the city of Westfield, which has a master agreement with Bullpen for management of Grand Park. The city of Westfield approved a special exemption for Bullpen to operate Championship Park last month.

Because of the Safe Harbor Act, the city could not stand to gain revenue from hotel rebates or ticket admission revenue, which would have violated the act.

Bullpen will compensated for running operations through a fixed fee of $4,000 per month for $48,000 annually. The fixed fee is set to increase $5,000 monthly in 2022 and $6,000 monthly in 2023.

Bullpen also will be compensated through an inventive fee of a percentage of operating revenue. The sliding scale ranges from 10 percent if the revenue generated is from $0 to $100,000, to 20 percent if exceeds $1 million.

Worth mentioning are the benefits, both financial and development-wise, the city of Kokomo will receive.

Primarily, the city will charge a rental fee for each game, netting revenue for Kokomo. The price will be determined on an annual basis.

In the same vein, Kokomo will receive advertising revenue from the park, proceeds from concession sales, and a portion of the Inn Keeper’s Tax from individuals staying in Kokomo hotels.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the summary noted, players and parents staying in Kokomo as a result of Championship Park play will “result in an economic driver” to the city and is expected to kick-start development in the area.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said it was still too early to tell exactly what economic development would be following Championship Park yet, though he said there are talks with hotel chains and of potential retail development in the area.