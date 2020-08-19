The Kokomo Common Council is set to form the Kokomo Ordinance Violations Bureau in an attempt to reform current ordinance legislation.

The bureau plans to address ordinance violations in a new way, while still keeping the same system of issuing violation tickets. The overhaul of ordinance has stemmed from confusion over ordinance violations and the lack of a clear way for the city to prosecute them.

“People will say, ‘This person was issued a ticket. Well, what happens if they don’t pay it?’ Well, we don’t know,” said Councilmember Kara McKibben. “There were just so many missing parts in the current legislation regarding ordinance violations.”

According to McKibben, a committee was formed in February that will look into how the city processes violations from the initial point of the violation being reported all the way through enforcement. The committee is made up of department heads from the Kokomo Police Department, fire department, animal control, the city attorney’s office, and the Kokomo Common Council.

The goal of the committee was to find out where the current system was lacking and create a bureau that worked in Kokomo.

McKibben said that the committee examined other ordinance bureaus in surrounding areas to piece together one that fit Kokomo.

“We looked into what Frankfort was doing, what Fishers was doing, what Lafayette was doing. Indianapolis was brought up,” McKibben said. “We looked at central Indiana communities and how they handle this. There’s all sorts of communities that have this. We just worked on trying to figure out the best serve our citizens because, certainly, what works for one community doesn’t always work for another. It’s going to be a learning process.”

While the issuing of tickets and who enforces the tickets will not change, the prosecution of the tickets will. City Attorney Thomas Rethlake and his office will have full discretion on whether to prosecute the tickets through civil court based on which violations they deem have merit.

“My role is going to be prosecuting those as they come through,” Rethlake said. “We’ll be filing claims, and it’ll come to the bureau first. There will either be a payment or a denial, and at that point they will come into my office. It’ll be at our office’s discretion on whether to go forward with a court case.”

The city attorney also will keep records of violations and will report to the City Council on what has been claimed, what was collected, and trends in violations.

The city controller will be responsible for collecting payments.

Both McKibben and Rethlake said that the financial aspect of the bureau comes second to the real goal, which is the safety of the community.

“We’re not interested in generating a lot of revenue,” Rethlake said. “It’s going to be more focused on creating safety in the city and then taking a look at how many complaints come in that go unprosecuted or go unnoticed without any attention. For example, we have a lot of, say, animal at-large ordinance violations, and a lot of those previously just went by the wayside. And we want to avoid that so our citizens are safe.”

According to McKibben, she hopes to see the bureau operational by then end of the year but said that it is still tentative because of the COVID-19 pandemic.