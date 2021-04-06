City extending Cloverleaf Trail to Dixon Road

The city of Kokomo is extending one of its trails just in time for spring.

The Cloverleaf Trail, a 1.65-mile trail that was added to the trail system in 2018 and connects to the Walk of Excellence and Industrial Heritage Trail, is being expanded half a mile, past Markland Avenue and connecting to Dixon Road. The expansion will include a walking bridge over the Wildcat Creek. Initial work cleaning the area of the planned trail extension has been completed.

While the initial expansion isn’t extensive, Carey Stranahan, the city engineer, hopes to extend the trail further, but that requires the city to purchase property southwest of Defenbaugh Street to Malfalfa Road, which is owned by Norfolk Southern, a railroad company.

“There’s a whole different set of circumstances once you go south on Defenbaugh,” Stranahan said.

Stranahan said the city is in preliminary, ongoing talks with Norfolk Southern representatives about purchasing the land.

“I think if we had a chance to get the line from Kokomo to Frankfort, we’d definitely do it, and if we had a chance to get the line from Kokomo to Tipton for trail use, we’d probably look real hard at that,” Stranahan said.

The southern trailhead of the Cloverleaf Trail starts at Mehlig Park and branches off of the Wildcat Creek Walk of Excellence and connects to the Industrial Heritage Trail. The trail crosses West Sycamore Street and West Jefferson Street. The northern trailhead starts at Pettit Park Elementary School.

The Cloverleaf Trail extension is a little more than half a mile, according to Stranahan, but will put around 1,000 more people on the trail.

“If you’ve got a mile-long trail, you’re going to have walkers for the most part,” Stranahan said. “If it’s two-and-a-half miles long, now you’re going to start getting runners on it. If its five miles long, then you’ve got people that maybe are recreational cyclists that want to use it. And if it’s 20 miles long, you’re going to get the serious cyclists that are going to use it. But you’re also going to have bits and pieces of those other users while you’re at it. So the length multiplies the number of users and the type of users that you can have. So I think that’s where a lot of the benefit will come from on any trail extension.”

The extension of the Cloverleaf Trail on city-owned property is expected to be completed this year.

Stranahan said that the traffic on the city’s trails, which has been increasing, is a sign of a “tipping point” for trail usage.

“It used to be every time we did a trail project there would be people against it,” Stranahan said. “Now, there are people that are saying, ‘When is this going to happen? When are we going to get more? When am I going to be able to ride my bike from my house to downtown or my house to work?’... So it’s more user-driven now than it is government-leader driven, which I think is cool.”

Three trails (the Industrial Heritage Trail, the Wildcat Walk of Excellence, and the Cloverleaf Trail) make up over 12 miles of trails in Kokomo.

The Industrial Heritage Trail runs north to south, connecting to the Nickel Plate Trail. The Walk of Excellence runs east to west along Wildcat Creek, and the Cloverleaf Trail follows the rail line that intersects the two other paths, providing a loop where they all intersect.

The Nickel Plate and Industrial Heritage Trails were connected in 2018. Now, Kokomo and Peru are connected via the Nickel Plate Trail, amounting to a little more than 40 miles of trail way.