After working under four mayors and heading up projects that led to the growth and development of Kokomo, Carey Stranahan, the city engineer, is stepping down.

Though Stranahan worked behind the scenes, he was the frontman for some of the most innovative and impressive projects completed by the city of Kokomo. Under his direction and expertise, Kokomo added a ballpark, parking garage, bicycle trails, increased flood mitigation, and an array of quality-of-life improvements.

After graduating from Purdue University, Stranahan initially came to work for the city as a sewer inspector in 2000 and completed sewer design for Kokomo until early 2005 when he then was promoted to city engineer under then-Mayor Matt McKillip. The first project Stranahan ever stamped was adding islands to Berkley Road, Carter Street, and Calumet Street.

Working on Sycamore Street, however, was the first real challenge, he said.

“Sycamore, it was an old county highway basically,” Stranahan said. “There were a lot of pull-offs everywhere. People were kind of parking all over the place, and INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) decided that a parking lot was going to be there. It was a three-lane section, two drive lanes and a center turn lane.”

All of that was overhauled.

While somewhat routine projects came and went, the first one Stranahan said “helped wake me up to what was possible” was adding decorative lighting on Sycamore Street.

According to Stranahan, the lighting was set to be paid for from funds that were originally going to go to INDOT for work on Sycamore Street. However, INDOT never came to collect, and the city used the funds, to the tune of $400,000, Stranahan said, for the decorative lighting.

The project was a lesson in creativity, Stranahan said, and opened up more options for the city engineer.

“Usually when you start, you’re a little bit apprehensive about what kinds of options you had, the tools in the toolbox,” Stranahan said. “I didn’t have a lot of tools in the toolbox at the time, and that was one the first times I realized that there are things we can do. We just have to think about what our options are, and I hate to say think outside the box, but that’s really what we were doing.”

What’s thought of today as simple quality-of-life improvements also were instituted, with Stranahan to thank.

For example, many streets, like Main, Mulberry, and Taylor were one-way streets. In 2010, the one-way streets were converted to two-ways. Before, during, and after that project, numerous traffic lights were removed, as well as parking meters downtown, vastly improving parking and walkability in what is now the hub of Kokomo.

“I think the work that we did downtown, it wasn’t just one thing,” Stranahan said. “We layered things on top of it. We eliminated parking meters. We took one-way to two-way. We took out 11 traffic signals the first year and then another six or seven after that. We’ve taken out 27 traffic signals so far between downtown and the rest of the city. Those kinds of things, I feel like I would say I’m happy about.”

Perhaps the most dramatic project Stranahan had a hand in was Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The stadium, an almost $12-million investment for the city, survived a slew of dramatics, including lawsuits, opposition from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), as well as flood mitigation worries. The project, however, was completed and now hosts Kokomo’s Jackrabbits minor league baseball team.

One of his favorite projects was the creation of the Industrial Heritage Trail. The project has continued to grow over the years and eventually was connected to the Nickel Plate Trail via a pedestrian bridge in July 2018.

“I always felt like that had the chance of being our Monon,” Stranahan said. “And thankfully, people bought into it, and administrations, regardless of who they are, have been supportive of it. There was a tipping point at some point, and I don’t know exactly where it was, but when you do a project like that you’re going to get push back on it. But you do enough of it, and you get enough people excited about it. At some point in time, people are pushing you to do the project rather than you doing it against or having to do it despite what people think.”

What’s next?

Stranahan has accepted a role with Hanson Professional Services, a multi-disciple engineering firm with offices in 10 states. He will continue to work for the city on a part-time basis through April. A replacement city engineer has not yet been found.

Though Stranahan felt it’s time to take the next step in his career, he said he’ll miss working for the city.

“And I love my job,” Stranahan said. “I love the community, and I love the people. There’s just been a crazy number of great people that have mentored me, and we’ve had a lot of fun. So I feel I’m going to miss the place. It’s the right time for me to move on.”