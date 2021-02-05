City encourages homeless to use shelters for residency

The City of Kokomo, along with nonprofit service providers and concerned citizens, is encouraging the homeless population to utilize the shelters available for temporary residency.

According to a press release from the city, camping throughout Kokomo is a violation of city ordinances that were “put in place for the safety and protection of everyone.” Camping, the release continued, poses sanitation issues with the disposal of human waste that’s a concern to neighbors, a danger to wildlife, and a pollutant to the waterways.

A resource fair is being held today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Family Service Association at 618 S. Main St. with partners Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Jackson Street Commons, and Kokomo Housing Authority.

“These organizations have participated in these efforts and are all welcoming this population to help with shelter, physical health, mental health, addiction counseling, rehabilitation services, education, identification assistance, food and clothing assistance, and other basic needs,” read the release.

More resource fairs will be from Feb. 8 to 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. daily. Anyone needing transportation to the fair and call City Transit at 765-456-7556.

“We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation while we work to keep our community safe and healthy,” read the release.

Community partners’ information:

Family Service Association of Howard County Inc.

618 S. Main St.

765-457-9313

Kokomo Rescue Mission

321 W. Mulberry St.

765-456-3838

Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM)

210 N. Market St. #1

765-452-8963

Jackson Street Commons

322 E. Jackson St.

765-236-1002

Kokomo Housing Authority

210 E. Taylor St.

765-459-3162