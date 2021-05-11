City disbands ‘Tent City’ homeless encampment

A homeless camp in Kokomo, commonly referred to as “Tent City,” has been disbanded.

Last month, city officials began the process of ordering a cleanup of Tent City, removing debris, trash, and, ultimately, the tents that several homeless individuals called home. Those living in Tent City were notified well ahead of time, according to city operations coordinator Dave Trine, and several individuals were placed into “reentry programs” for recovery and housing.

Trine, the Kokomo Street Department, the Kokomo Police Department, a doctor, a nurse practitioner, and others visited Tent City several days last month to try to assist those living there, Tine said.

“Ultimately, the goal was to get these people some options,” Trine said. “We knew going into it that we weren’t going to reach 100 percent of them in terms getting them those wraparound services. We did everything we could to try to get as many of those people as we could.”

According to Trine, 35 homeless individuals were placed in wraparound services for mental health counseling and housing, such as Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. A Spirit of Kokomo bus was used to transport the individuals.

Once the individuals were out, the city began cleaning up the area near the Wildcat Walk of Excellence and Future Park in downtown Kokomo. The cleanup took place over several days, according to Trine and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

According to Moore, no arrests were made, and there was little trouble in cleaning up the area.

In February, the city of Kokomo put out information informing citizens that such encampments violate two city ordinances. One ordinance banned camping in public parks, while the other prohibited sleeping in public parks. Though both were enforced “leniently,” Moore said at that time efforts were being made to provide resources to the homeless population, such as housing and drug treatment programs, to prevent homeless encampments.

Subsequently, several resource fairs were held for homeless individuals.

Moore said the city refrained from breaking up the encampment earlier this year and instead opted to give homeless individuals more time to find resources and to put on resource fairs, which helped individuals find housing, obtain mental health and rehabilitation services, and food and clothing.

The city and nonprofit leaders with the Kokomo Rescue Mission, CAM, Turning Point, and others continue to meet to plan the next steps in addressing homeless in the area, Moore said.

“[We wanted to try to] continue to help them through that transition but knew it was time to go ahead and clean that area up,” Moore said, “really, just for the safety of those that are starting to use the trails on a more regular basis … and the residents across the creek wanted the serenity of the creek area out of their backyards and really just sanitary for that area that could potentially work its way into the creek.”

Moore said that some individuals were able to find housing with friends and family or were looking into being placed into housing at Sargent Place, a supportive housing service in Kokomo.

Moore said the city will continue to identify and provide resources to homeless individuals.

As for what the next steps are, both Trine and Moore referenced a “landlord summit” in which local landlords, resource providers, city officials, and the Kokomo Housing Authority would meet to work on finding ways for local landlords to provide housing for homeless individuals.

“This is the first step to try and find the best way to continue to address homelessness because it’s never going to go away, knowing that people are in the state of life that they are or have the personal struggles that prevent them from comfortably living in structured housing or organizations,” Moore said.