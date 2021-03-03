The city of Kokomo is establishing a new fund for Championship Park that officials say will both save money and give the city direct overview of the management of the park.

The enterprise fund, as explained by city controller Wes Reed, is intended to essentially be “self-sustaining.” Bullpen Tournaments, a baseball operations company that also operates Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, will operate Championship Park, located at the intersection of Markland Avenue and the U.S. 31 bypass, and the revenue generated by the park from tournament fees, concessions, sponsorships, and others will be spent on maintenance and operations of the park.

“The management agreement that we’ll have in place with the outfit that will manage the games and schedules and such out of Championship Park, through that management agreement, the city will receive revenue from the games and tournaments that are scheduled out there,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

Kokomo also operates an enterprise fund for the wastewater treatment plant. Fees from wastewater treatment from residents are used to fund plant operations and systems management.

The latest enterprise fund, Reed said, will be a win-win for taxpayers.

“This is a huge win for taxpayers as those using the park will essentially be the ones funding the maintenance and operations of the park rather than the city allocating tax dollars toward it,” Reed said.

Once the deal between the city and Bullpen Tournaments is finalized, Bullpen Tournaments will submit an annual budget to be approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety, similar to the wastewater treatment plant.

This will essentially give the city oversight of Bullpen’s operations and management of Championship Park.

Championship Park first was announced in 2019. The development, which is underway now, entails a $77 million investment from developer Henke Development Group, which also constructed Grand Park Sports Complex. In addition to baseball diamonds, the park will consist of 16 out lots on land directly east of Darrough Chapel Veterans Memorial Park. That commercial development will include space for new offices, retail stores, restaurants, and hotels.

Besides Grand Park, a premier facility of its kind in Indiana, the Henke Development Group also developed The Club at Chatham Hills, a residential golf course community.

In June, the Kokomo Common Council approved an $11.4 million construction agreement with Henke, which comes from three sources. The largest is a bond, which amounts to $10.6 million. The other portions are about $400,000 pulled from the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department budget and $450,000 from the redevelopment commission. The city funding will go toward the construction of the baseball fields, concessions, and similar amenities.

Ground was broken on the park in late June 2020.

That facility, when completed, will be a city asset primarily consisting of eight baseball diamonds, four being regulation baseball fields and the other four being geared toward both youth-leagues and softball. Additionally, construction will entail concession stands and parking.

With enough work to be completed by baseball season, the city’s youth baseball and softball leagues are set to play their 2021 seasons at Championship Park.

Kokomo Common Councilmember Tom Miklik expressed excitement for the development of the park, saying it will be a “big draw” to the City of Firsts.

“It’s good for us,” Miklik said. “In fact, it’s going to be a big draw to this city and with quality of life. I’ve talked to people all over the state already, and they know exactly where it is because of their connection with Grand Park.”