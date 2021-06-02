The city took the first step in establishing an ordinance that will guide how federal monies from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) are spent in the City of Firsts.

Last week, the Kokomo Common Council passed an ordinance to create “ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund,” which will be used to detail and record how dollars from the ARP are spent. Kokomo received the first half of the nearly $20 million in ARP funding last month. The city will receive the second half within the year.

The ordinance was created in response to the Indiana State Board of Accounts directive requiring an establishment of a separate fund for the ARP assistance, which will be used to record each expenditure. The ordinance stated that the city controller, Wes Reed, will oversee the administration of the fund, and expenditures will be “in accordance with the city’s claims approval process.”

Councilman Tom Miklik, who sponsored the ordinance, further detailed it before it was approved by the council.

“This does not appropriate any money,” Miklik said. “This just gives a fund to be able to track it per the state of Indiana. So we have to add a fund to our accounting books so that we can keep the money separate and track it as it comes in and goes out. We are establishing that fund only. We are not dispersing any money, making any judgments, making any determinations on any level. That will be done individually as time goes on.”

The United States Treasury released an “interim final rule” on how ARP funds can be expended, though that is subject to change.

The rule stated funds can be used to respond to negative economic impacts as a result of COVID-19, used to supplement pay for essential workers, and to “make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.”

The rule also stated what cannot be covered by ARP funds, such as pension funds or offsetting a reduction in net tax revenue.

The ARP, a $1.9 trillion federal aid package, was signed into law in March. The bill provides monetary relief to states, counties, municipalities, and schools around the country. Howard County, Greentown, Russiaville, and each school district in the area are receiving disbursements of ARP spending as well, cumulating in over $57 million in relief funds.